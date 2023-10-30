US Envoy Condemns Targeting Israelis in Russia

In a post shared on X, Lipstadt stated that the US stands with Israel and the entire Jewish community….reports Asian Lite News

US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (SEAS), Deborah Lipstadt has condemned the violent protests that have been reported in Russia threatening Israelis and Jews and called on Russian authorities to ensure their safety.

In a post shared on X, Lipstadt stated that the US stands with Israel and the entire Jewish community. She emphasised that there is no excuse for targeting Jews or engaging in anti-semitic incitement.

“We condemn the violent protests that have been reported in Russia threatening Israelis and Jews. We call on Russian authorities to ensure their safety. The US stands with Israel and the entire Jewish community as we see a surge in antisemitism throughout the world. There is no excuse for targeting Jews or engaging in antisemitic incitement anywhere,” Lipstadt posted on X.

Her statement comes after A flight from Israel to Russia’s Dagestan was diverted from its intended destination in the capital of Makhachkala after pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the airport, seeking to attack the Israeli arrivals, The Times of Israel reported citing multiple reports.

The flight landed at an alternate airport. However, the passengers faced riots there as well, The Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12. Passengers were asked to remain in the plane and riot police were called to the site to protect them.

Visuals from the site showed a mob rampaging through an airport terminal after learning of the incoming flight. The crowd was largely made up of Palestinian expats, The Times of Israel reported.

A large crowd of angry protesters gathered at the airport in Makhachkala on Sunday searching for alleged “Jewish refugees,” Russia-based RT reported. Soon, riot police were deployed at the airport.

According to the visuals circulating online, the crowd breached the airport’s security zone and even made it onto the runway, impacting the operations, according to RT report.

The crowds were filmed ‘questioning’ random people at the airport to determine whether or not they were Jewish. They also approached the planes that had landed at the airport with the apparent intent of entering the flight, according to RT report.

The unrest at the airport was apparently prompted by rumours spread on social media channels claiming that a flight from Tel Aviv carrying a group of “Jewish refugees” was due to arrive in Makhachkhala, RT reported.

Israel Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they are following events in Dagestan. Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alex Ben Zvi is working with the Russian authorities to secure the well-being of Jews and Israelis at the site.

Taking to X, Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a joint statement said, “The State of Israel views with utmost gravity attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere. The Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Council are monitoring the development of events in southern Russia, in the Dagestan district.”

It further said, “Israel expects the Russian legal authorities to safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they are and to take strong action against the rioters and against the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis.”

Reacting to the incident in Dagestan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is “appalled” by the scenes. He called the incident a part of Russia’s “widespread culture of hatred toward other nations.”

Taking to X, Zelenskyy stated, “Appalling videos from Makhachkala, Russia, where an angry mob broke into the airport searching for Israeli citizens on the flight from Tel-Aviv. This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala, but rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities.”

He further said, “The Russian foreign minister has made a series of antisemitic remarks in the last year. The Russian President also used antisemitic slurs. For Russian propaganda talking heads on official television, hate rhetoric is routine. Even the most recent Middle East escalation prompted antisemitic statements from Russian ideologists. Russian antisemitism and hatred toward other nations are systemic and deeply rooted. Hatred is what drives aggression and terror. We must all work together to oppose hatred.” (ANI)

