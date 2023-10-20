WAM Proposes Strategic Media Partnership at Belt and Road Forum

Boosting collaboration during the 2023 Media Cooperation Forum On Belt And Road will have a leading role in driving development and enhancing intercultural dialogue and public awareness about various issues, he added…reports Asian Lite News

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), affirmed that the media today is facing various and increasing challenges in a fast-changing world, requiring media professionals to expand their technical and cognitive skill-sets.

In a speech during the opening of the 2023 Media Cooperation Forum On Belt And Road, hosted by China under the theme “Strengthening media cooperation for a brighter future”, Al Rayssi said that overcoming these challenges, which arise from the rapid technological advancement, necessitates close cooperation between media to achieve optimal advantages for all parties, ensures delivering media messages with higher credibility and efficiency, and boost the confidence of communities in media at the local and global levels.

The WAM Director-General proposed launching a strategic partnership initiative that includes all the media outlets participating in the forum, to enable them to play a role in shaping the future of the media sector, as well as in promoting positive, conscious behaviours among community members, and contributing to building a better tomorrow through media work.

Boosting collaboration during the 2023 Media Cooperation Forum On Belt And Road will have a leading role in driving development and enhancing intercultural dialogue and public awareness about various issues, he added.

Media cooperation opens new doors for exchanging ideas and bringing nations close together, and promotes collaborative efforts, intercultural convergence and coexistence, Al Rayssi explained, adding that these objectives are key drivers of WAM’s day-to-day activities, and its ongoing efforts to expand its network of partners to boost value-driven integration with partner organisation around the world.

He highlighted that the Emirates News Agency has signed over 120 agreements with various international media entities, including news agencies, newspapers and TV and radio stations around the world, further accelerating its drive to exchange knowledge and upskill its teams to ensure higher levels of credibility and efficiency.

For his part, Li Shulei, Member of the Political Bureau and Head of the Publicity Department at the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to bolster ties between Belt and Road countries, as well as link infrastructure, boost trade and build bridges between nations.

He affirmed that the initiative aims to add further impetus to global economic growth and create new opportunities for development around the world, in addition to serving as a platform for enhancing global economic cooperation, adding that, over the last decade, media has continued to convey and strengthen key messages behind the initiative in a way that has furthered growth and prosperity in Belt and Road countries.

Tuo Zhen, President of People’s Daily, called for bolstering cooperation in exchanging content and new exchange among media outlets of Belt and Road countries, enabling them to better spotlight the philosophy behind the initiative and its objectives, as well as the major strides it helped make.

