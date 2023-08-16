‘Will welcome any steps that Iran takes to de-escalate nuclear threats’

Blinken emphasized that the US maintains a strategy of deterrence, pressure, and diplomacy in dealing with Iran to prevent its acquisition of a nuclear weapon…reports Asian Lite News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that Washington would welcome any steps from Tehran for de-escalating the “growing nuclear threats”.

He, however, also clarified that the process of bringing back US citizens detained in Iran is a “completely different” matter.

Addressing the state briefing on Tuesday, Antony Blinken said, “Finally, last week we confirmed that Iranian authorities released five US citizens from prison to house arrest – Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Shargi, and two Americans who wish to remain private. Most have been in prison since before this administration took office. One has been held for nearly eight years. None should have been detained in the first place.”

He further spoke about the kin of the detainees and praised their resilience and courage.

Blinken added that the US continues to follow the approach of deterrence, pressure, and diplomacy against Iran to ensure Tehran “never acquires a nuclear weapon”.

“Nothing about our overall approach to Iran has changed. We continue to pursue a strategy of deterrence, pressure, and diplomacy. We remain committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. We continue to hold the regime accountable for its human rights abuses, destabilizing actions in the region, funding of terrorism, provision of drones to Russia, for its use in the war against Ukraine, among many other offences,” he said.

Blinken added, “We’ve been clear that Iran must de-escalate to create space for future diplomacy. This development – that is, the move of our detainees out of prison and to home detention – is not linked to any other aspect of our Iran policy. It is simply about our people”.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks at a press conference in Tehran. (Iranian Presidential Website/Handout via Xinhua)

On being asked, if the reports stating Iran reducing nuclear stockpiles is in any way related to the US-Iran agreement announced next week, Blinken said that Washington would welcome any steps from Iran to de-escalate the “growing nuclear threat”.

“…What I can say is, of course, we would welcome any steps that Iran takes to actually de-escalate the growing nuclear threat that it has posed since the United States got out of the Iran nuclear agreement. And, of course, we’ve been very focused on that, and President Biden’s determination to assure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon remains rock solid,” he said.

He further stated that there is “no agreement” between the two countries on nuclear matters.

“There is no agreement between us on nuclear matters. The agreement that we’re pursuing, to bring home those who are wrongfully detained in Iran, is an entirely separate matter that we want to bring to a successful conclusion, and that’s what I’m focused on,” Blinken added.

Last week, five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran were placed under house arrest.

The development is the first step in a deal between the United States and Iran that would include making USD 6 billion in Iranian funds more accessible to Tehran in exchange for their return to the US, CNN reported.

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations in a statement said that “as part of a humanitarian cooperation agreement mediated by a third-party government, Iran and the US have agreed to reciprocally release and pardon five prisoners.”

The roadmap includes plans to make USD 6 billion in Iranian funds that have been in a restricted account in South Korea more available for “non-sanctionable trade” of goods like food and medicine by moving them to “a restricted account elsewhere.”

According to the source, the decision will not provide new funds to Iran. However, Iran will be able to use those funds that are currently in South Korean accounts for humanitarian purposes and non-sanctionable trade. The source said there is also expected to be a prisoner swap component to the deal, CNN reported. (ANI)

