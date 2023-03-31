World leaders praise UAE leadership

Saudi King, Turkish President and many Arab and foreign leaders have sent congratulatory messages to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received calls from a number of Arab leaders congratulating him on the new leadership appointments.

The UAE president received calls from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi; President of Syria Bashar Al Assad; and President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

He also received a similar cable of congratulations from Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister, Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Arab leaders wished the newly appointed officials success in serving the people of the UAE towards further progress and prosperity. They also reiterated the deep historical ties that unite their respective countries with the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has received a call from Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of Bahrain, congratulating him on his appointment as the Crown Prince of the Emirate.

The Bahraini Crown Prince wished Sheikh Khalid continued success in serving his nation and contributing to its prosperity and development drive. He affirmed the depth of the brotherly ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

During the call, ways of strengthening the two nations’ fraternal ties were also discussed.

President Sheikh Mohamed also received a cable from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, congratulating him on the new leadership appointments in the UAE and Abu Dhabi.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq wished the UAE people continued progress and prosperity under Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership.

The President also received messages from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, congratulating him on new leadership appointments.

In their messages, the Saudi leaders wished the newly appointed officials success in serving the people of the UAE towards further progress and prosperity. They also reiterated the deep historical ties that unite both countries.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the new leadership appointments.

President Erdoğan prayed that these appointments would contribute to the country’s development and progress, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

He also expressed his wishes of success for the new leaders in serving their country and its people.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks to the Turkish president for his congratulations and the sincere feelings he showed towards the UAE leadership and people, wishing Turkiye and its friendly people further progress and prosperity.

During the conversation, the two leaders also exchanged Ramadan greetings.

Mansour attends Iftar banquet

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, attended an Iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour exchanged greetings with attending guests on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iftar banquet was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Presidential Flight; Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces; Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and dignitaries.

