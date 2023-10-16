Yousaf signals change in independence strategy

It comes as the SNP’s annual conference starts in Aberdeen. The leadership was under pressure to alter its plan ahead of a key debate and vote on the party’s independence strategy...reports Asian Lite News

Humza Yousaf has said he would welcome an independence referendum “tomorrow” as he signalled a change in his preferred strategy. The first minister said a majority of Scottish seats (or 29) in a general election would provide a mandate to begin negotiations for a referendum. He previously tabled a proposal based on the SNP winning the most seats, which would be a lower threshold.

It comes as the SNP’s annual conference starts in Aberdeen. The leadership was under pressure to alter its plan ahead of a key debate and vote on the party’s independence strategy. Party insiders believe a majority of seats will give them a stronger mandate for independence talks. If the party won “most” seats, the figure could be much lower than 29 if many other parties won seats. The first minister said that “mandate after mandate” for an independence vote have been denied by successive Conservative governments. He said the next test of the proposition will be in a general election, which is expected to be held next year. Yousaf said if the SNP win the majority of seats it would give the Scottish government a mandate to begin negotiations with the UK government on “how to give that [the mandate] democratic effect”. He said several options would then be on the table, including a referendum.

Yousaf has said previously he wanted to build “sustained” support for independence. He said that would mean 50% plus one backing for Yes, adding that we would hold a referendum “tomorrow”.

“If Westminster parties want to test the proposition for 50% plus one, I’m happy to do that. That has to be through a referendum to test propositions for popular support,” he told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“We want a referendum, demand a referendum. We’ve been elected on a mandate for a referendum.

“If you want one, bring it on. We’ll do it tomorrow. I guarantee you, independence will be here sooner rather than later.”

