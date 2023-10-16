‘Israeli occupation of Gaza will be big mistake’

Israel has faced grave warnings about the implications of putting boots on the ground in Gaza, with aid groups warning of a humanitarian disaster, and fears of the conflict escalating…reports Asian Lite News

Any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a “big mistake,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Sunday, as Israeli troops prepared for a ground invasion.

Israel, seeking vengeance for an attack by Hamas on October 7, has declared war on the militant group, launching a relentless bombing campaign and warning more than a million people in northern Gaza to move south ahead of the operation.

Asked by CBS news program 60 Minutes if he would support any occupation of Gaza by the American ally, Biden replied: “I think it’d be a big mistake.”

Hamas “don’t represent all the Palestinian people,” he continued. But invading and “taking out the extremists” is a “necessary requirement,” he added.

The Hamas attack saw fighters shoot, stab and burn to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel’s reprisal attacks in the days since have flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,670 people in Gaza, the majority ordinary Palestinians.

Israel has faced grave warnings about the implications of putting boots on the ground in Gaza, with aid groups warning of a humanitarian disaster, fears of the conflict escalating, and the challenges of separating militants from civilians in the impoverished, densely occupied territory.

The Israeli military meanwhile on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war.

“We have updated the families of 199 hostages,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier figure of 155 captives. Israelis and foreigners are among those abducted in the Hamas assault on October 7.

“The efforts on the hostages are a top national priority,” Hagari said. “The army and Israel are working around the clock to bring them back.”

Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War, and it was only fully returned to Palestinians in 2005. A year later, Israel imposed an air, land and sea blockade on the 140 square mile (362 square kilometer) strip of land, which is also bordered by Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

In 2007 Israel tightened the blockade after Hamas took control of Gaza from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. When asked if Hamas — whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards” — must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”

“But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” he continued, reiterating the long-standing US call for a two-state solution. 60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley also asked Biden if he could foresee US troops joining the war.

“I don’t think that’s necessary,” Biden, who pulled US troops out of Afghanistan and has insisted that none will be sent to aid Ukraine as it holds off a Russian invasion, replied. “Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.

The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a powerful show of support for Israel.

‘We are not walking away’

Biden spoke with the families of American citizens who are stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war against Hamas group and assured bringing them back is the top priority of the Govt and they are “not walking away” from their duty.

He assured them there is no higher priority than this and the US is not walking away.

“The families of unaccounted-for Americans following the attack on Israel are going through the unthinkable. I gave them my word: We are not walking away from them,” President Biden posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking with the families, Biden said, “Folks, there’s no higher priority. And I know that people get on and talk to you and say they an idea of what it’s like. But, I know from experience there’s not a single thing more and more worrisome than someone you love, someone you adore, or adores you, and not knowing their fate”.

“We made it clear how important this is to you, to me, personally, and all the American people. It really is. And we are not walking away. I promise you,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden said that Hamas is using innocent Palestinian families as human shields in its assault on Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking at a gala dinner for the Human Rights Campaign in Washington, Biden said, “The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, innocent Palestinian families, and the vast majority have nothing to do with Hamas.”

“They’re being used as human shields,” he added.

Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, the US has expressed strong solidarity with the people of Israel and has assured complete support to the nation in its fight against Hamas.

