Zelensky Seeks Western Support During Brussels Visit

Zelensky named air defence systems as one of his priorities. “It is not just basic words. We need concrete things and we need them in very concrete geographic points on our land,” he added…reports Asian Lite News

As the world’s attention shifted to Israel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels to ask Western countries to continue their aid to Ukraine.

“We spoke about priorities for Ukraine, for defending how to survive during this next winter,” Zelensky told reporters on Wednesday before attending a meeting with NATO defence ministers, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We need some support from the leaders. That is why I am here today,” he said, with the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelensky named air defence systems as one of his priorities. “It is not just basic words. We need concrete things and we need them in very concrete geographic points on our land,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels to meet with military allies. Meanwhile, Russia was denied a seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday. Follow our live coverage. https://t.co/u1smODMDpE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 11, 2023

The NATO-Ukraine meeting secured more support for the country to face the winter conflicts. Stoltenberg said the alliance would provide more cold weather clothing, demining capabilities, fuel, and medical equipment “to help Ukraine weather another difficult winter”.

The new pledge was made when the clashes between Israel and Hamas were drawing the world’s attention. As of Wednesday, more than 2,000 people have been killed and thousands of others injured on both sides.

On Thursday, NATO defence ministers will discuss the situation in the Middle East, with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant set to join via videoconference.

ALSO READ-Never insult Polish people again, Poland PM tells Zelenskyy

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]