Must visit unique Indian locations

Want to make your long weekend activities more interesting? Why not explore off-the-beaten-path locations that are guaranteed to thrill you and find India’s hidden gems? Many of us are reviewing our trip checklists, dusting off our bags, and exploring the uncharted regions as people are starting to warm up to travelling once more.



India is a diverse country with a fascinating past and culture that has long captivated visitors. There are numerous well-known tourist destinations in the nation, but there are also undiscovered treasures that are just ready to be discovered. These locations, which range from Assam’s breathtaking Majuli island to Himachal Pradesh’s ‘Mini Switzerland of India’, are sure to send your pulse racing.



In order to help you find India’s lesser-known gems over the upcoming long weekend, We spoke with Yatra.com, one of the country’s top travel agencies, and put together a list of 5 unique locations you simply must visit.

A scenic landscape of India’s North-east.(photo:IANSLIFE)

MAUJLI, ASSAM



Majuli is a lovely island that can be found in Assam’s Brahmaputra River. It is known for its culture and natural beauty and is the largest river island in the globe. There are numerous indigenous communities on the island, and visitors can learn about their traditional way of living. Majuli is renowned for its distinctive design, with many of its homes being constructed on stilts and featuring elaborate carvings. On foot or by bicycle, visitors can tour the island and take in the breathtaking views of the river and the surrounding landscape.



HAMPI, KARNATAKA



In the Indian state of Karnataka, there is an ancient settlement called Hampi. It is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and served as the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, one of South India’s most potent empires. Hampi is well-known for its impressive ruins, which include 14th-century churches, palaces, and other buildings. The buildings’ elaborate carvings and sculptures can be admired as visitors tour the ruins on foot or by bicycle. Hampi is a fantastic location to sample regional cuisine and South Indian custom.



KHAJJIAR, HIMACHAL PRADESH



Khajjiar is a small town located in the district of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. It is often referred to as the ‘Mini Switzerland of India’ because of its scenic beauty and tranquil surroundings. The town is situated at an altitude of 6,500 feet and is surrounded by lush green meadows and dense forests. Visitors can enjoy trekking, horse riding, and other outdoor activities, or simply relax and soak up the natural beauty of the area. Khajjiar is also home to many ancient temples and historical monuments that offer a glimpse into the town’s rich cultural heritage.



GOKARNA, KARNATAKA



Gokarna is a small town located on the coast of Karnataka. It is well-known for its immaculate beaches and laid-back atmosphere, making it a favourite spot for backpackers and tourists trying to get away from the hustle and commotion of city life. Many historic shrines, including the Lord Shiva-dedicated Mahabaleshwar Temple, can be found in Gokarna. Visitors can unwind on one of the town’s stunning beaches and enjoy sunbathing, yoga on the sand, and other activities.

Discover the hidden gems of India.(photo:IANSLIFE)

DZUKOU VALLEY, NAGALAND



In the province of Nagaland, there is a hidden gem called Dzukou Valley. With its gently rolling hills, verdant woods, and clear streams, it is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty. The valley is a well-liked vacation spot for those who enjoy the outdoors and wildlife because it is home to numerous unique and endangered species of plants and animals. The Naga people, who have lived in the valley for generations, have a distinctive culture that visitors can experience while trekking and camping there.



India is a nation filled with surprises, to sum it up. What are you still holding out for? It’s time to move past the commonplace and investigate the extraordinary! Experience India’s hidden gems and make experiences that will last a lifetime. These unusual locations are guaranteed to make you feel alive and renewed, whether you’re looking for adventure, peace, or just a chance to get away from the city. Pack your bags and embark on an unforgettable trip to discover India’s lesser-known gems. Your extended weekend has just become much more thrilling!

