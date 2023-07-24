Burjeel Holdings to operate Al Dhannah Hospital

Burjeel Holdings will assume full operational responsibility of Al Dhannah Hospital, aiming to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services to ADNOC employees…reports Asian Lite News

In a significant move that further underlines its Operation & Management (O&M) capabilities, Burjeel Holdings (“Burjeel Holdings” or the “Group”), one of the largest healthcare services providers in the MENA region, has been awarded a contract to operate and manage Al Dhannah Hospital, one of the largest healthcare facilities in the Al Dhafra region, owned by ADNOC.

Under the agreement, Burjeel Holdings will assume full operational responsibility of Al Dhannah Hospital, aiming to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services to ADNOC employees, their families, and the community in Al Dhafra region. The appointment will enable the Group to promote world-class services in the region by delivering patient-centered outcomes and coordinated care through clinically integrated operations.

We are proud to expand our partnership with @ADNOCGroup to operate and manage its Al Dannah Hospital, one of the largest multi-specialty hospitals in the Al Dhafra region. This collaboration will enable us to bring state-of-the-art healthcare services to ADNOC employees, their… pic.twitter.com/8hhonHw7Sz — Burjeel Holdings (@BurjeelHoldings) July 24, 2023

Burjeel Holdings has a proven track record in delivering high-quality healthcare services and its team of skilled and experienced medical professionals will ensure the efficiency of the hospital with optimal resource utilization. The Group possesses advanced technology systems to enable the facilities to deliver excellent patient care and is fully equipped to handle complex care cases, including trauma, organ transplants, women’s care, pediatrics, orthopedics, spine, and neuro care.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, added, “We are honored to deepen our collaboration with ADNOC by bringing our state-of-the-art healthcare services to the Al Dhafra region. This agreement is a testament to Burjeel Holdings’ capabilities and experience in the O&M space, enabling the Group to grow and expand further in an asset-light manner in the UAE and region. Our longstanding experience in working with ADNOC will enable us to unlock the best offerings with highest standards to the region, all centered around providing the highest quality patient care.”

Al Dhannah Hospital is one of the largest multi-specialty hospitals in the Al Dhafra region, with a capacity of 122 beds, accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) offering multi-specialty services, including occupational medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics, and emergency care.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]