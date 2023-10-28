Danube Allocates AED 25 Million to Support MBRGI Programs

Danube Properties becomes the first developer in the region to allocate real estate units worth AED 25 million to support MBRGI programs

Danube Properties announced it is allocating real estate units at a value of AED 25 million in support of charity and humanitarian programs carried out by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Danube pledged to allocate real estate units over the next five years to support programs launched by MBRGI, the largest foundation of its kind locally and regionally, which aims to support vital sectors in relevant countries, and find solutions for cultural, knowledge, economic, social, health, environmental and humanitarian challenges. This is the first contribution of its kind for any real estate developer in support of MBRGI’s property endowment projects.

Mr Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said: “It is an honor to be able to support the projects and programs of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, which stand for humanitarian unity and establish values of social solidarity within the Emirati community.

“Our contribution reflects our commitment to support humanitarian initiatives, as we are keen to put our social responsibility into practice and stand behind philanthropic efforts launched by the UAE to leave a positive impact through sustainable projects.

“We, at Danube Group, believe our support as repayment to the country that welcomed us and helped us grow and prosper. It reflects our belief in the role of business in driving sustainable development and enhancing quality of life,” he added.

Positive Impact

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of MBRGI, noted that, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRGI has made a positive impact in the lives of 102 million people across 100 countries around the world during 2022.

“Sustainable projects and programs launched and implemented by MBRGI are a model for giving and generosity, and a reflection of the UAE’s impactful humanitarian role,” he said, praising the contribution of Danube Properties which will help achieve MBRGI’s objectives of tackling humanitarian, social and developmental challenges around the world.

During 2022, MBRGI has spent a total of AED 1.4 billion on various initiatives and programs, implemented by 35 organizations working under its umbrella.

