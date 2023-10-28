Israel Hits Gaza Tunnels Amid Communication Blackout

Since Friday night, internet and cell phone communications are snapped in Gaza after Israel aerial strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said that it has destroyed 150 underground tunnel structures of Hamas.

The IDF in a statement said its tanks are inside Gaza Strip since Friday night. IDF has already commenced its ground invasion in Gaza.

IDF also said that its infantry, combat forces and tank units are in Gaza and have engaged fight with Hamas terrorists killing many of them. The military also said that there were no casualties on its side in the fight.

Video activity of the IDF Ground Forces in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/FWt0pFO53q — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2023

Arabian media have reported that situation inside Gaza is scary.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday said it has killed Rateb Abu Sahiban, the commander of Hamas’ naval forces within the Gaza City Brigade in a targeted overnight airstrike.

This operation came in response to his involvement in planning and leading a Hamas infiltration attempt via the sea on October 24, which was thwarted by Israeli Navy forces. The IDF has also shared footage of the overnight strike on social media platform, X.

