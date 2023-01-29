EVENT/VIDEO: Indian Republic Day Celebrations in Dubai

Consul General Dr. Aman Puri hoisted the Indian flag and read out excerpts from a speech by President Droupadi Murmu …. Reports Soniya Kirpalani; Visuals: Santosh Rai

Receiving an invite to the 74th Republic Day Function at the Indian Consulate in Dubai made me curious. From hearsay, I imagined most Republic Day functions were bureaucratic affairs, filled with flag hoisting and patriotic song singing. But having met the new generation of Consulate officers, I felt this would be different.

So, at the crack of dawn, I woke up, putting on my khadis, in a dismal effort to mimic the Gandhian ethos, I set out in the early golden sunlight, touched with a drizzle of rain. The smell of petrichor, the slight nip in the air, set a scenic note for the day ahead.

By 7.45 AM The exterior of the Indian consulate was filled with Indian NRIs rubbing shoulders who donned their colourful attire to celebrate this day. Consul General Dr Aman Puri hoisted the Indian flag and read out excerpts from a speech by President Droupadi Murmu.

A poignant speech, followed by a colourful celebration, by the local diaspora, who went all out to prep for this event. It truly removed the mental imagery I had earlier and I am a true convert. I will join the community every year to celebrate this rather precious moment. This heartwarming celebration is a gift from our Freedom Fighters, activists, changemakers and visionary leaders of today.

Happy Republic Day.

Dr Aman Puri with HH Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, senior representatives of UAE Govt and members of the Diplomatic community at the 74th Republic Day Reception held at Taj Exotica, the Palm Dubai

