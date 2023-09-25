Fukra Gang arrives in Dubai

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Excel Entertainment, Fukrey 3 releases in cinemas on 28th September 2023….reports Asian Lite News

The Fukra gang have been going all out promoting the third instalment of the popular Fukrey franchise. The team has now taken promotions to Dubai and involved in several Fukrey 3 promotional activities in the region. Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi were present at the press conference in Dubai.

“My reason to come back to Fukrey 3 is that it is a huge franchise and people have shown so much love to it,” said Pankaj Tripathi. “So these reasons were enough for me to come back to it. I know I have to repeat the same role, which is not a big challenge for me as an actor. My job is to act, I don’t know anything else other than acting in my life.”

Speaking about Dubai, Richa Chadha said, “Dubai is lucky for us; we came here to promote the first part; we were fairly new at that time. It was lucky for us; this time also we’re hoping it’ll be lucky for us.” About working with Pankaj Tripathi she said, “This is my eighth film with Pankaj Ji. So we didn’t really need any icebreaking. It was a lot of fun to work with him on the sets. He has a wacky sense of humour and deadly one-liners. As we progress in this press conference, you’ll see that he is very charming.” About the popular franchise she added, “I always say that Fukrey has given me a lot in my career but has also given me a husband.”

About Dubai, Pulkit Samrat said, “Dubai has been lucky for us. We insisted that we want to come to Dubai to promote the film. We really hope that you guys support us and that the audience here loves the third part as much as the first and second.” He added, “Whenever I come back to Fukrey, personally for me I can say that, every time I get back to Fukrey, I get back to my roots, I get grounded; I get a lot of energy from this experience. Now I’m probably recharged for the next ten years. That is what Fukrey does to me. It’s just insane to be part of this mad crew, fabulous director and the crazy and excellent team from Excel.”

Speaking about Dubai, Manjot Singh said, “We’re so lucky that we’re promoting Fukrey 3 here in Dubai. Everyone is showing us so much love. It’s releasing on 28th September so please go watch it with your family, kids, parents and even those who you don’t get along with, take them along too!” About his role in the franchise he said, “Who wouldn’t want to do a film like Fukrey? No one can say no to it. The first time it was offered to me, I signed it without even reading the script just because the title is so catchy. My dad always calls me a Fukra. So It’s a very special film for me. Excel is a part of it which makes it even more special for me as it was the first film that put me on the poster.”

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Excel Entertainment, Fukrey 3 releases in cinemas on 28th September 2023.

ALSO READ: Hamdan Launches Dubai Economic Leadership Program

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]