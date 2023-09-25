Sheraa Chief Bags Top Award

Najla Al Midfa, Sheraa CEO, wins prestigious Arabian Business Arab Woman Award for Entrepreneurship…reports Asian Lite News

In a glittering ceremony held at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Hotel in Dubai, the Arabian Business Arab Woman Awards 2023 recognised and celebrated exceptional women who have made significant contributions to various fields. Among the distinguished winners, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), received the coveted Arabian Business Arab Woman Award for Entrepreneurship.

This prestigious accolade is a testament to Al Midfa’s relentless dedication to fostering entrepreneurship in the Arab world and her true commitment to empowering founders and innovators.

Najla Al Midfa’s passion for entrepreneurship has helped to transcend Sheraa to new heights, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs not just in the UAE but across the Arab region and the world. Through various initiatives, Sheraa has emerged as a thriving ecosystem that nurtures and supports budding business founders, providing them with the tools and resources needed to transform their dreams into reality.

Al Midfa’s commitment to entrepreneurship is deeply ingrained in her philosophy. She understands that the road to success for startups is often fraught with challenges, and Sheraa’s tireless efforts have alleviated many of these obstacles. During her tenure at the entrepreneurial hub, Sheraa has evolved into a powerhouse of innovation, fostering an environment where entrepreneurs can flourish.

Commenting on the award, Najla Al Midfa eloquently shared, “It is often said that every great dream commences with a dreamer standing atop the shoulders of giants. I humbly dedicate this award to two such giants, visionaries who have paved the way for us on this remarkable journey. H.H Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, who envisioned the emirate not merely as an Arab city, but as a global beacon for human advancement and progress. And H.E. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the chairperson of Sheraa, whose unyielding commitment to nurturing the next generation of changemakers knows no bounds.”

The Sheraa CEO gave homage to her team saying, “The incredible team at Sheraa embodies the essence of this vision, thanks to their relentless drive that every idea finds its purpose, every challenge morphs into an opportunity, and every enraptured dream inches closer to reality. And lastly, a tribute to the entrepreneurs we have had the honour of working with. You invigorate us every single day with your determination to push the boundaries of what is possible. Your ventures echo the realisation of the vision that guides us at Sheraa, reiterating that with collective effort, the sky is not the limit but the beginning.”

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center has become synonymous with entrepreneurial success under Najla Al Midfa’s stewardship. Sheraa’s multifaceted approach to supporting startups encompasses access to funding, mentorship, training, and a thriving community. One of the centre’s standout achievements is its role in attracting founders and innovators to Sharjah and the UAE. By providing a nurturing environment and crucial resources, Sheraa has significantly contributed to positioning the emirate as a global hub for entrepreneurship

