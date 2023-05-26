Investopia partners with CII

The latest partnership will facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge and dialogue between business delegations…reports Asian Lite News

Investopia, the global investment platform, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as part of its efforts to establish new partnerships with leading local and global institutions and entities.

The latest partnership will facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge and dialogue between business delegations, in addition to promoting promising investment opportunities in Indian-UAE markets across new economic sectors. Furthermore, under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will organise joint events and conferences to enhance communication at the private sector level, thereby strengthening economic and investment ties between the two countries.

The MoU was signed today in New Delhi by Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Under-Secretary of Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Economy; and Sanjiv Bajaj, President of CII, in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of Investopia.

#Investopia signed a new partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) to exchange experiences, trade delegations and knowledge and promote promising investment opportunities in the Indian and UAE markets in new economic sectors. — Ministry of Economy – UAE (@Economyae) May 25, 2023

Badreya Al Maidoor said, “The signing of the MoU with the Confederation of Indian Industry reflects Investopia’s vision and confidence in the Indian market, as one of the most important global strategic markets teeming with promising investment and trade prospects. It builds on the global dialogue launched by the platform in India, the first outside of the UAE, which included two sessions in Mumbai and New Delhi in May 2022.

“By joining hands with CII, we look forward to sharing experiences and knowledge and business delegations to promote investment opportunities in both Indian and UAE markets, across new economic sectors, especially circular economy, family businesses, renewable energy, tourism, technology, and innovation,” she added.

Through the partnership, CII will participate in the third edition of Investopia’s annual conference, which is set to be held in the UAE from 28-29 February, 2024.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]