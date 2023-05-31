Iran university team visits Thumbay Medicity

The delegates also appreciated Gulf Medical University‘s efforts to establish a full-fledged Academic Health System; a first in the private sector in the region…reports Asian Lite News

A high-profile delegation from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Iran, headed by Dr. Alireza Zali, President of the institute visited Thumbay Medicity (Ajman) on May 25, 2023. The visit aimed at a providing a platform for meaningful engagement and laying the groundwork for long-term knowledge sharing collaborations that can benefit both the entities.

The delegation was received by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President – Thumbay Group, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President –Thumbay Healthcare and other senior dignitaries of the management. To begin with, the guests were provided a tour of the facilities, including Gulf Medical University University’s educational and research facilities, Thumbay Rehabilitation Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital and Thumbay University Hospital- to showcase the infrastructure, resources, and capabilities to the visiting delegation. It allowed the delegation to gain a firsthand understanding of the operations and the environment in which medication education and healthcare takes place. They were, furthermore, presented with a video outlining Thumbay Group’s activities in medical education, healthcare, research and other sectors, as well as an overview of the ongoing and upcoming expansion projects.

High Profile Delegation from Iran’s Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences Visits Thumbay Medicity

Thanking Thumbay Group’s leadership for the reception, Dr. Alireza Zali, President, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, said that the delegation was very impressed with the facilities at Thumbay Medicity, the quality of the academic curriculum imparted and the emphasis on innovation and the overall healthcare facilities at Thumbay Group. “What we saw when we walked around the Thumbay Medicity; the vision of the University, the direction that the group aspires to take is really impressive. We can see that Gulf Medical University has a very clear strategy of how to move ahead. This meeting can be considered as an auspicious one for us as we have signed a memorandum of understanding with Gulf Medical University to discuss new gateways for bilateral cooperation on common goals such as web based education, online education, exploring potential research collaborations, sharing expertise in medication education strategies, discussing policy frameworks, and further identifying areas of mutual interest for future cooperation,” he said.

The delegates also appreciated Gulf Medical University‘s efforts to establish a full-fledged Academic Health System; a first in the private sector in the region.

Thanking the delegates for their visit, Dr. Thumbay Moideen stated that Thumbay Group hopes to establish a strong relationship with healthcare institutions in Iran, to benefit from the country’s accomplishments in the field. Elaborating further, he said, “Thumbay Group has set out a three-year strategy to increase business by three folds, setting new benchmarks in healthcare and education, reinforcing its commitment to create a conducive environment for students and knowledge exchange. We are also glad to sign the MoU with Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, as it strengthens our commitment to advancing medication education through global partnerships and the pursuit of knowledge sharing opportunities.”

ALSO READ-Over 3000 people benefits from Thumbay Hospital’s free medical, dental camp

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]