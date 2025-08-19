Jashanmal Launches Back-to-School

Founded in 1919 by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra, Iraq, Jashanmal Group has over a century of retail excellence. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India, with a network of department and travel stores

Jashanmal Group has unveiled its first-ever Back-to-School Campaign for 2025, offering shoppers in the UAE a chance to win grand prizes totaling AED 150,000. The campaign, running until September 14, encourages customers to shop in-store or online at jashanmal.com to participate.

To qualify, shoppers need to spend AED 1,000 or more on any purchase, not limited to the Back-to-School range. This inclusive approach allows families to stock up on school essentials, seasonal must-haves, or other high-value items while gaining entry into the prize draw.

The prizes are structured to reward top shoppers generously: AED 75,000 for the first prize, AED 50,000 for the second, and AED 25,000 for the third. The initiative reflects Jashanmal Group’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and creating meaningful shopping moments.

Jashanmal’s Back-to-School 2025 collection features a wide variety of premium products designed for students and families. Highlights include Kipling backpacks, sleek Delsey Paris trolleys, rugged Jeep gear, and popular student favorites such as Jansport, Eastpak, Stanley, Bugatti, Citron, Trixie, Jeune Premier, Bamboo Bark, Bonjour, and Carl Oscar. The line-up aims to combine functionality, style, and innovation for the upcoming school year.

“The Back-to-School campaign is designed to elevate the shopping experience while rewarding our customers in a big way,” said a Jashanmal spokesperson. “We continue to focus on retail innovation, providing quality products and memorable experiences for our communities.”

Founded in 1919 by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra, Iraq, Jashanmal Group has over a century of retail excellence. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India, with a network of department and travel stores. The company represents a diverse portfolio of global brands, including Bally, Santoni, Porsche Design, Brooks Brothers, Paul & Shark, BOSS, REISS, MAX&Co., Replay, Schiesser, Kipling, Swatch, United Colors of Benetton, Charles Tyrwhitt, and Clarks.

In addition to retail, Jashanmal’s distribution business manages internationally recognized brands like Delsey, Victorinox, Piquadro, Echolac, Wenger, JanSport, Eastpak, Jeep, Peugeot, Kenwood, De’Longhi, Hoover, BaByliss, Russell Hobbs, and more. The Group’s offerings extend across luggage, home appliances, consumer electronics, corporate gifting, and print media. It also represents leading FMCG brands in beauty and wellness, including Cantu, Body Fantasies, Rasasi, Police, Milton Lloyd, Tabac Original, and 4711.

The Group has also expanded its digital presence as an omni-channel retailer through jashanmal.com, providing customers across the GCC with seamless online shopping, curated collections, and doorstep delivery. This digital expansion complements its strong physical presence of over 1,000 points of sale.

By integrating innovative retail strategies, premium products, and customer engagement initiatives like the Back-to-School 2025 campaign, Jashanmal Group continues to reinforce its century-long legacy of excellence in the region’s retail landscape.