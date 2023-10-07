Sheikh Abdullah, UK’s Lammy Discuss Green Energy

The discussions also covered the agenda of COP 28, which the UAE will host next November and December.

UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with David Lammy, the British Shadow Foreign Secretary and Member of Parliament, to discuss friendship relations and the “partnership for the future,” and its role in growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions also covered the agenda of COP 28, which the UAE will host next November and December. In this regard, they stressed the importance of adopting ambitious global measures to advance climate action, in addition to consolidating partnerships in the field of renewable and clean energy.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the historical friendship and growing strategic partnership between the two countries, stressing that the UAE and the United Kingdom are working together to achieve sustainable prosperity.

Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK,attended the meeting.

In the recently concluded ADIPEC, the UK Pavilion featured 100+ companies – a more than 11 percent growth from last year – across 1,350 sqm. It includes Scotland and Wales Pavilions, showcasing decarbonisation efforts with 25 and 14 exhibitors, respectively.

ALSO READ: UAE Launches Wind Farms to Power Homes

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]