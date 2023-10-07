Hamas Announces Fresh Operation Targeting Israel

Mohammed Deif reveals 5,000 rockets launched in ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Storm’ against Israel on early Saturday.

In a massive escalation, Hamas military leader, Mohammed Deif, announced the commencement of a new military operation against Israel, named “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”

In a recorded statement, Deif stated that 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel on Saturday, and urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.

🔴 Initial Report: Terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes.

Details to follow. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

Simultaneously, Israel reported an infiltration from Gaza. The Israeli military confirmed that “a number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory,” though specific details were not provided.

Last month, the Israeli military struck a military post belonging to the Hamas organization which rules the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Israeli army.

The strike, carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle, came in response to a demonstration held by residents of the territory adjacent to the border with Israel.

Israeli soldiers operate an artillery battery from a position at the Israeli-Gaza border. (Photo Ilia Yefimovich dpa)

The military also struck at Hamas targets after incendiary balloons were sent from the Gaza Strip and caused fire on the Israeli side of the border.

Palestinian protestors have been gathering at the border in the past week, burning tires and throwing explosive devices at Israeli troops.

The demonstrators and Hamas say the protests are in response to recent Jewish visits to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aid Hamas shall pay full price if they try to carry out attacks against Israel.

“Whoever tries to hurt us, whoever finances and organizes, whoever dispatches terrorists against Israel, will pay the full price,” said Netanyahu in a televised statement.

The remark came after Hamas’ deputy political chief Salah al-Arouri threatened a “multi-front war” if Israel tried to assassinate more Palestinian leaders.

ALSO READ: Israeli Minister Gives Speech in Riyadh

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]