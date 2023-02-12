The new-generation Tibetans celebrated Tibet’s independence through several musical art forms and songs at Rangzen (Freedom)

Tibetan Youth Congress organised a Rangzen (freedom) concert at Majnu ka Tila, Delhi, to mark the 110th anniversary of the 13th Dalai Lama’s proclamation of reaffirmation of Tibet’s independence.

The new-generation Tibetans celebrated Tibet’s independence through several musical art forms and songs. They showcased the independent lifestyle and freedom they enjoy while outside Tibet as compared to the lifestyle of Tibetans in occupied Tibet. The programme contained songs and dances focussing on Tibetan culture and their aspiration for independence.

EVENT: Rangzen by Tibetan Youth Congress

Tibetan Youth Congress, is a worldwide organization of Tibetans united in common struggle for the restoration of complete independence for the whole of Tibet, that includes the traditional three provinces of U-Tsang, Do-toe, and Do-med. An independent organisation, with a written constitution and its plans and programs, Tibetan Youth Congress has emerged as the largest and most active non-governmental Organization of Tibetans in exile. It has more than 38,000 members worldwide.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]