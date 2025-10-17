GITEX 2025: Health, Quantum, AI Breakthroughs

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 showcases groundbreaking AI, biotech, neurotech, and quantum innovations, highlighting life-changing healthcare solutions, transformative tech, and global collaborations shaping the future of industries worldwide….reports Asian Lite News

Momentum showed no signs of slowing on Day 3 of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world’s largest tech and AI event, as innovators unveiled breakthroughs reshaping healthcare, neurotechnology, quantum computing, and drug discovery. Hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the 45th edition brings together more than 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, 1,200 investors, and delegations from over 180 countries, solidifying GITEX’s reputation as the global stage for technology and innovation.

A key highlight was the focus on digital healthcare and biotech, capturing the imagination of visitors with life-changing solutions at the intersection of science and technology. Trevor Martin, CEO of Mammoth Biosciences, presented Synthetic Biology: A World Without Disease and Superhuman Possibilities, explaining how AI and CRISPR gene-editing technologies are being used to tackle rare genetic diseases. Martin said: “Imagine how many millions of lives this could save.”

In the neurotechnology space, Matt Angle, CEO of Paradromics, discussed the world’s first successful brain-computer implant, which converts neural activity into speech for patients who cannot communicate verbally. “We put the device in an area of the motor cortex … and when you try to speak, it turns into speech right away,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Ashley Zehnder of Fauna Bio explored how decoding the genomes of resilient animal species could reveal untapped libraries for new drug discoveries. “Animals like the spiny mouse can regenerate tissues … we can learn from these species,” Zehnder said. Jack Hidary of SandboxAQ demonstrated how quantum algorithms could compress pharmaceutical R&D cycles from decades to months, slashing costs and accelerating drug development.

Beyond healthcare, global enterprises and startups wowed audiences with transformative solutions. Siemens demonstrated AI-driven smart systems for factories and energy grids, while Snowflake showcased its AI Data Cloud for real-time enterprise insights. XPANCEO unveiled six AR-enabled smart contact lenses that merge physical and digital worlds, from monitoring glucose levels to overlaying live information in users’ fields of view.

Startups also stole the show. Sharedpro Technologies presented an AI tool for autism screening, Arlan Biotech launched a GenAI platform for antibody discovery, and Sonic Group explored advanced sound tech for human wellbeing. On the MoU Stage, Dubai Municipality and Cisco signed a strategic partnership to advance Dubai’s next-generation digital infrastructure.

Day 3 of GITEX reinforced the event’s status as a global hub for investment, innovation, and collaboration, with record attendance and international participation. Day 4 promises a deep dive into cybersecurity, data sovereignty, AI governance, and quantum computing, highlighting the strategies shaping a secure, intelligent economy.