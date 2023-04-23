The G20 meeting in Srinagar is an opportunity for India to demonstrate to the world that normalcy has been restored in the Union Territory. It is time to assure international community that J&K has turned over a new leaf and a new era of peace and tranquility has dawned on Kashmir thanks to the proactive measures taken by the Indian government to root out terror and bring prosperity to the people of the state…. A special report by Zubair Qureshi

The upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar is a significant event, not just for India but also for the region of Jammu and Kashmir. It will be the first major international gathering to take place in the region since August 2019, when the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories, and its distinct legal status was abolished.

The event is an opportunity for India to showcase the region’s potential as a tourist destination and to combat the negative narrative prevalent worldwide.

Despite opposition from Pakistan and China, India has decided to go ahead with the G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Pakistan had urged its G20 allies, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and China, to prevent the meeting from taking place in Srinagar. However, India’s decision to hold the meeting in Srinagar is a statement of intent, a reaffirmation of its sovereignty over the region and its commitment to bring peace and prosperity to its people.

The G20 meeting is also an opportunity to demonstrate to the world that normalcy has been restored in the Union Territory. It is time to assure the international community that J&K has turned over a new leaf and a new era of peace and tranquillity has dawned on Kashmir thanks to the proactive measures taken by the government to root out terror and bring prosperity to the people of the state.

The meeting is expected to boost tourism, create economic benefits, generate employment for locals, and make the region a stable destination for investment. The UT administration has established a dedicated medical task force that includes advanced life support mobile ambulances at the event and excursion locations, ensuring the safety of the delegates and visitors.

The G20 meeting is a step towards Kashmir’s revival. It is an opportunity to showcase the region’s potential as a tourist destination and to demonstrate that the region is safe and secure for tourists. The meeting is also an opportunity to refute Pakistan’s false allegations of human rights violations in the Kashmir Valley.

It is now imperative to combat the negative narrative prevalent worldwide and seize an opportunity to internationally promote the UT. The meeting is an opportunity for India to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, its stunning natural beauty, and its warm hospitality.

The UT government has been actively promoting film tourism in recent years, and a major event will be held to promote film tourism on the eve of the event.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar is an important event, not just for India but also for the region of Jammu and Kashmir. It is an opportunity to showcase the region’s potential as a tourist destination, to generate economic benefits, and to demonstrate that the region is safe and secure for tourists.

The meeting is also an opportunity to refute Pakistan’s false allegations of human rights violations in the Kashmir Valley and to combat the negative narrative prevalent worldwide. The G20 meeting is a step towards Kashmir’s revival, and India must seize this opportunity to promote the region and bring prosperity to its people.

