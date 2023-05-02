Indian Minority Forum Launches New Zealand Chapter

The launch of New Zealand chapter is aimed to provide a common platform for Indian minority communities living in the country to address their issues and act as a bridge between them and the Indian government. This development comes days after the IMF launched its first international chapter in Australia

The leaders of Indian minority communities living in New Zealand, while participating in the launch ceremony of the New Zealand chapter of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), renounced the false propaganda of Western media about the persecution of minorities in India.

The IMF launched its second international chapter in New Zealand during an event organised at Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Auckland, which witnessed a massive response from the minority communities living in the country as they showed up in huge numbers.

The launch of this chapter is aimed to provide a common platform for Indian minority communities living in the country to address their issues and act as a bridge between them and the Indian government. This development comes days after the IMF launched its first international chapter in Australia.

Leaders of the Indian minority communities living in New Zealand at the launch ceremony of the New Zealand chapter of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF)

The event was graced by Neeta Bhushan, high commissioner of India to New Zealand as chief guest. IMF convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu, along with IMF co-founder Prof. Himani Sood were present on the occasion. Attendees also included Taznim, Secretary of Burhani Women’s Association in Auckland; Father Joseph from the Serbian Orthodox Church; Shabbir Rajkotwala, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community; Nivzer Dadabhoy and Bonifa Irani, representatives of the Parsi and Zoroastrian Communities respectively among others. Besides, members of the New Zealand parliament, members of different communities, religious leaders, scholars, academicians, and researchers also participated in the launch ceremony of the IMF New Zealand chapter.

While the event witnessed the participation of all minority communities, they also condemned the false narrative being propagated about the safety and security of minorities in India and validated the fact that they are safe and secure in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMF convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “Minority communities have been made equal partners in the development of India under PM Modi’s leadership. The leaders of these communities renounce the anti-India propaganda of Western media about minorities being persecuted in India. Rather these communities have flourished under the leadership of PM Modi.”

Simon David O’Connor, Member of Parliament New Zealand said, “Ever since PM Modi has taken over India’s governance, he has proved himself as an incredibly popular politician through the work and the leadership he has been providing the nation with, as well as the inspiration to New Zealand and other countries across the world. While there are several challenges against him by the international media, he is a very secular leader who engages with the people of all the communities and believes in equality among all.”

He further added that New Zealand is incredibly keen on more and deeper relationships with the people of India and engaging with the Indian Community living in New Zealand and engaging better with India in friendship and in trade.

Triple Talaq Issue

Meanwhile, the Indian Muslim women living in New Zealand, who participated in the event thanked PM Modi for triple talaq abolition and asserted that Muslim women are feeling secure now in India. The triple talaq law was enacted by the Centre in 2019. Taznim, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community and Secretary of Burhani Women’s Association in Auckland said, “PM Modi has taken several landmark decisions for the empowerment of Muslim women in the country such as introducing ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ to encourage the pursuit of higher education and abolition of the ‘Triple Talaq’ to ensure for them the dignity they deserve.”

Endorsing the fact that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he changed the way India is looked at global level, Father Joseph from the Serbian Orthodox Church said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come into power, he has been working to take India on the path of development and lifting the global image of the country. “While several false narratives are being set up about Minorities being unsafe in India, but the truth is that every community in the country enjoys freedom, security, and equal opportunities under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a secular Prime Minister and has been focusing on the welfare and progress of each community and connecting them to achieve harmony in the country,” he said.

Shabbir Rajkotwala, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community in New Zealand, said, “During his tenure of nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on connecting with the people belonging to different communities in India and ensured equality among all, owing to which Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community now feels safe and recognized in the country. The entire community condemns the false narrative developed by the Western media that claims Muslims are unsafe in India. PM Modi has taken several big initiatives for the betterment of the Community, mainly in terms of business by opening the e-commerce channels that have resulted in the economic upliftment of the community.”

Leaders of the Indian minority communities living in New Zealand at the launch ceremony of the New Zealand chapter of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF)

A representative of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand said: “It is an honour to be part of the launch of the Indian Minorities Foundation in Auckland and to learn about India’s growth as a nation under PM Modi’s leadership. Every section of society in India is progressing, and Muslim Community is equally participating in its development. In the political era of PM Modi, Minorities feel safe in the country and enjoy equal opportunities.”

Nivzer Dadabhoy and Bonifa Irani, representatives of the Parsi and Zoroastrian Communities in New Zealand said, “The false narrative about Minorities being unsafe in India has been built by Western powers and vested interests to malign the nation and create a communal divide. This propaganda can be dispelled by witnessing the results of India reaching the global landscape and creating an image that is looked at by the entire world.”

Hemant Vohra, a representative of the Jain Community in New Zealand, said, “PM Modi has been working for the upliftment of Minorities in India without any discrimination and focused on the social and economic welfare of all the communities. As a result, the socio-economic structure of all Minority communities is improving at a great pace and contributing to the nation’s growth at large.” Malvika Shah and Madraj Chandra of the Jain Community also appreciated the work done by PM Modi for the betterment of each community and nation-building.

Nilesh Doshi, a representative of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple Avondale, said, “I feel honoured to get the opportunity to attend the launch of IMF on behalf of the entire BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha along with the people of the Indian Community in Auckland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has understood the aspirations of each community and worked on taking them all together on the path of India’s progress.”

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]