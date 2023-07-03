Leptos Estates unveils US$13mln exclusive duplex penthouse in Cyprus for GCC investors

The prime home occupies the top level the Poseidon Tower at Blu Marine, a super luxury residential development in Limassol, Cyprus. The property includes a large wraparound terrace with panoramic Sea views from every angle complete with a private swimming pool

Leptos Estates has exclusively revealed details of an exceptional duplex penthouse for GCC investors, which occupies the top level the Poseidon Tower at Blu Marine, a super luxury residential development in Limassol, Cyprus.

Priced at US$13 million (+VAT) the six-bedroom, six-bathroom, penthouse apartment measures over 7,800 sq. ft. and features open-plan living areas with double height ceilings that are designed to maximise the breath-taking views onto the Mediterranean Sea through full-size glazes. The prime home also includes a large wraparound terrace with panoramic Sea views from every angle complete with a private swimming pool.

The Poseidon Penthouse is accessed via its own private lift to the 33rd and 34th floor where there are two entrances, one into the open-plan living/dining and kitchen and one into the main living quarters where there are three-bedroom suites. The floor also contains a TV/lounge area, reception room and a BBQ area, which leads onto the terrace.

Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies, said, “The duplex penthouse atop the Poseidon Tower at Blu Marine is one of the best apartments available on the market in Cyprus. The contemporary loft style design is accentuated by spectacular views directly onto the sea and along the Limassol coastline. Perfectly situated, the residents will benefit from all the world-class amenities available at Blu Marine, which includes a private beach at the front of the development, whilst also being within a short walk from Limassol Old Town and the marina.”

Limassol Blu Marine Towers. Image courtesy: Leptos Estates

The expansive terrace includes a private swimming pool, with sun loungers and seating areas. There is considered landscaping providing a splash of colour across the terrace, as well as inside the apartment, which adds a sense of peace and tranquillity to the home. A contemporary open staircase leads up to the top floor of the penthouse where there is a sizeable Master bedroom suite, complete with a walk-in wardrobe, as well as two guest bedroom suites.

Limassol Blu Marine, located in a sought-after neighbourhood of Limassol, has been master planned with luxury living in mind, by a collection of award-winning professionals. The Leptos Group has worked with Benoy Architects – the experts behind Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Westfield London – to design the landmark scheme that offers an unrivalled lifestyle in a cosmopolitan haven, centrally positioned between luxury, high-end developments and attractions, defining the project as “Europe’s New Riviera”.

Named after the ancient Greek Gods, Poseidon, Zeus and Oceanus, the three impressive residential towers of Limassol Blu Marine pay homage to the sea. Apartments feature generous balconies, column-free layouts and large, south facing windows maximising natural light and far-reaching views of Limassol and the alluring waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Each building at Limassol Blu Marine is strategically placed to ensure uncompromised views of the water.

Residents of Limassol Blu Marine enjoy exclusive access to world-class onsite amenities and five-star services available 24/7. An elevated podium over the sea hosts a spectacular 50-metre infinity pool, beautiful gardens, double height gym, bistro and residents’ lobby and concierge.

Owners will also have access to over 14,000 sq.ft. of luxury health and wellness facilities, including treatment rooms, sauna and steam rooms and a naturally lit 25-metre heated indoor pool. In addition, residents will also benefit from a 24-hour concierge, property and rental management, housekeeping and security.

Limassol Blu Marine is neighboured by high-end infrastructure projects that include among others the Limassol Marina, Dubai World Cruise Terminal, Limassol Old Port, City of Dreams Casino and Golf Resort, Seafront Park, historic city centre, shopping mall, theme park, medical centres, and private and public schools. The development is also located 35 minutes’ drive from both island’s international airports. All these developments have enhanced the tourist, investment and business product in the area.

Leptos Estates is the leading provider of new homes in Greece and Cyprus. For more information contact:

FOR DETAILS:

Dubai Office:

Office N403 (North Tower), Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC

Landline +971 4 2579306 Email: Jenny.Pullon@LeptosEstates.com

