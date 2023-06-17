Pakistan Barred From Paris Air Show 2023

The French and Pakistan relations had skydived when Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a diatribe against the French for the publication of blasphemous cartoons in a satirical magazine. Khan ousted the French Ambassador to Pakistan under pressure from religious fanatics … writes Kaliph Anaz

Pakistan has reportedly been denied a place in the world’s most prestigious and largest air show in Paris, scheduled to be held from June 19 to 26 at Le Bourget Aerodrome near Paris. The French authorities have reportedly declined permission from Pakistan on several grounds. The denial has sent alarm bells in Islamabad, sending Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to Paris for a review. It is reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif might be visiting Paris on June 22 although it is not known whether missing out on the Paris Air Show is on his agenda.

The French and Pakistan relations had skydived when Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a diatribe against the French for the publication of blasphemous cartoons in a satirical magazine. Khan ousted the French Ambassador to Pakistan under pressure from religious fanatics. Although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has since been trying to make amends, it seems the French are still miffed at Pakistan’s open humiliation.

The Paris Air Show has been a major platform for Pakistan defence forces eager to find buyers for its many joint productions, like the JF-17 Thunder fighters. In 2019, it was reported that the combat aircraft, produced by Chinese firms, had attracted the attention of several buyers.

The 54th edition of the prestigious air show is being held for the first time after the cancellation of the show due to covid in 2019. More than 2,500 companies presenting aircraft parts and production equipment, spacecraft, satellites and telecommunications, engineering and maintenance, as well as various services are expected to participate. The show is a premier platform for aviation decision-makers to interact.

Pakistan Aeronautical Industries had booked space at the show in Hall 5 Stall C 223. Three Chinese-Pakistan-made JF-17 Thunder Fighters were to be placed for a sales exhibit. Reports suggest two principal reasons for the French cancelling the Pakistan exhibit. Their star exhibit, the joint China-Pak combat aircraft, JF 17, has reported major failures in almost all the systems including Engine, Airframe and Avionics.

When China and Pakistan signed the agreement on joint production of the JF-17 in 1999, it was touted as a combat jet comparable to Su[1]30MKI, Mig-29 and Mirage-2000. But those claims came to nought as the single-engine flying aircraft had experienced repeated failures and poor reliability since its inception. A large number of engines have developed cracks on engine guide vanes, exhaust nozzle and frame stabiliser. In fact, the engine problem bedevilling the JF 17 has become more complicated with China finding it difficult to access spare parts and other assistance from Russia due to sanctions.

One of the persistent criticisms levelled against the RD-93 aero engine has been its propensity to emit black smoke which made it an easy target for the enemy pilot. It put the JF 17 pilot at a disadvantage during close aerial combat, the principle reason for the JF 17 induction into the Pakistan Air Force.

Another possible reason for the cancellation is Pakistan’s non-payment of dues to the air show organisers.

