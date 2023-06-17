In Russia, UAE President calls for dialogue to end Ukraine war

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AL Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s principled position aimed at de-escalation and the necessity for a negotiated political solution to the crisis in Ukraine, reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reinforced the importance of communication and dialogue to support regional and international stability and peace.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He reiterated the UAE’s principled position aimed at de-escalation and the necessity for a negotiated political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

His Highness also stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the crisis and supporting prisoner-exchange initiatives on both sides.

The UAE President’s call for dialogue and diplomacy came during a working visit to St. Petersburg today, where he met with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

The two leaders discussed the longstanding relations as part of the UAE-Russia strategic partnership framework. His Highness and President Putin expressed their ongoing commitment to further build on the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The working visit of His Highness comes as part of the UAE’s continuous communication with all nations in an effort to build bridges and foster positive partnerships to ensure regional and international security and stability.

Before the talks, Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the stands of the United Arab Emirates at the SPIEF 2023. (Photo: Alexei Nikolskiy, RIA Novosti Host Photo Agency)

The UAE President was accompanied during the working visit by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

