Lifeline from UAE to Gaza

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 sustains Gaza's collapsing health system with hospitals, treatment, aid, and vaccines, offering vital relief to thousands amid deepening crisis.

The United Arab Emirates has played a crucial role in preventing the total collapse of Gaza’s health infrastructure through its ongoing humanitarian mission, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. Over the past 500 days, the UAE has deployed substantial medical support both inside the Gaza Strip and via neighbouring Egypt, providing emergency aid, treatment facilities, and evacuation options for thousands of Palestinians in need.

At the heart of this effort is the Emirati field hospital, set up within Gaza in December 2023. Staffed by specialised medical professionals and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, the facility has become a beacon of hope for a region besieged by war and an overstretched healthcare system. As of April 2025, the hospital had treated more than 51,000 cases, including complex surgeries and trauma injuries from ongoing hostilities.

With a 200-bed capacity and fully equipped operating theatres, the hospital has been instrumental in providing critical care. One standout case involved the successful removal of a 5-kilogramme tumour from a patient who had long suffered without proper treatment. In a unique initiative under this mission, the UAE has also provided prosthetics to patients who underwent amputations, aiming to rehabilitate victims and restore some semblance of normalcy to their lives.

In February 2024, the UAE further expanded its medical outreach with a floating hospital stationed off Egypt’s Al Arish coast. This mobile facility has since treated over 10,000 patients, offering services in anaesthesia, emergency medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, and more. The vessel houses 100 beds, intensive care units, radiology and laboratory sections, and fully stocked pharmacies and medical warehouses.

Additionally, the UAE has committed to transferring critically ill patients for treatment in its hospitals. Following the directive of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country pledged to treat 1,000 cancer patients and 1,000 Palestinian children accompanied by their families. As of mid-May, a total of 2,634 patients and family members had arrived in the UAE for free medical treatment and long-term care.

Medical supplies remain a vital part of the UAE’s relief mission. Over 1,200 tonnes of medical materials have been delivered to Gaza, ranging from dialysis machines and ventilators to ultrasound equipment and ambulances. The health system was significantly bolstered with 17 ambulances, each fitted with cutting-edge medical technology.

The UAE has also taken preventive healthcare seriously. A mass polio vaccination drive covered more than 640,000 children, safeguarding them against a potential public health disaster. Complementing this were water and sanitation initiatives—vital in a region where infrastructure has been heavily damaged. UAE-supported programmes helped repair sewage networks and expanded access to safe drinking water, curbing the spread of infectious diseases.

Dubai Humanitarian City also joined the effort, dispatching three shipments between January and April 2025 to Egypt’s Al Arish International Airport. The shipments carried 256 metric tonnes of medical supplies, coordinated with the World Health Organisation.

These extensive measures come at a time when international agencies, including the WHO, have warned of famine, disease, and a looming healthcare catastrophe in Gaza. The UAE’s continued commitment has helped avert the collapse of the health sector, offering a glimmer of relief amid devastation and despair.