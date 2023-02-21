Umeed Scheme Shores Up Efforts of Fisher Women

Educated fisher women are taking their own business forward under the “UMEED” scheme. The scheme is playing a vital role in making women progressive and successful entrepreneurs, while the Rural Livelihood Mission aims to reduce poverty by building strong grassroots institutions and ensuring improved incomes on a sustainable basis … writes Tabassum Aziz

Women of Kashmir valley are creating many success stories to change their lives and economy. With the help of training and easy loans, women are fast-tracking their entrepreneurial journey under the J&K Rural Livelihood Mission’s “UMEED” scheme.

A fresh example of this can be given by the Dal Delicacies Self Help Group. Through the Dal Delicacies Self Help group, some fishermen women are earning their jobs better. Educated girls belonging to the fishing community of Habakshanpura, Srinagar, joined the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission’s “UMEED” scheme a few years ago with the desire to become financially self-sufficient and earn their livelihood in a dignified manner. He formally trained in hotel management to make fish, chicken and other types of dashes and later he started making different flavored chicken and fish dashes from his own kitchen and today he is not only a private chef. But orders keep coming in for various events as well.

UMEED Scheme is playing a vital role in making women progressive and successful entrepreneurs, while the Rural Livelihood Mission aims to reduce poverty by building strong grassroots institutions and ensuring improved incomes on a sustainable basis. In such a situation, these brave girls belonging to the fishing class have made a separate effort to make their backcountry work more profitable by making separate dashes of fish with the desire to change within their class and become self-sufficient. In which they are progressing successfully and today they are not only self-employed but are also helping their families financially.

This self-made group has so far participated in many exhibitions with their delicious delicacies and is also to be a part of many festivals. Their tasty dashes at festivals and other events have not only been licking their fingers, but they have also been rewarded with prizes as an incentive. The group was awarded the first prize at the Tulip Garden Food Festival in 2018. what has happened

The women of Kashmir valley are not only shining the name of the country but also of the country by showing their ability and potential in other fields including education, health, art, literature, business, art and technology. Women here are also emerging as successful entrepreneurs, which was once considered a male-only profession. They look happy and satisfied. However, it wants parents to support their daughters so that they too can fulfill their dreams according to their interests. Because there is no lack of talent and ability of the girls here and Kashmiri girls have proved it time and time again. Success can be achieved by overcoming any difficulty with hard work, courage and the desire to do something. In this way, such well-educated girls are becoming a torch not only for their class but for others.

