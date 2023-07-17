xAI to use public tweets for AI model training

Musk has criticized other AI companies accusing them of developing the technology without considering risks to humans….reports Asian Lite News

Elon Musk said his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will use public tweets from Twitter to train its AI models and work with Tesla on AI software.

The billionaire, who owns Twitter and runs Tesla, said during a Twitter Spaces audio chat that a relationship between his companies would have “mutual benefit” and could accelerate Tesla’s work in self-driving capabilities.

Musk has criticized other AI companies accusing them of developing the technology without considering risks to humans.

Musk said xAI’s goals were to increase “understanding of the universe” and to provide an alternative to Microsoft, Google and OpenAI in achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), which refers to AI that can solve problems like a human.

He also accused all AI companies of training their models using Twitter data in what he characterized as an illegal manner.

Musk, who has advocated for regulations in AI, said he has pushed for meetings with White House officials and has emphasized the importance of regulating AI in his recent meetings with top government officials in China.

The name of his latest venture plays into all sorts of Elon tropes, from using the letter X to announcing it on a date that adds up to 42, the number that “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams cryptically offered as the single answer to the meaning of life.

But set aside the usual Musk eccentricities and it looks like he could make life difficult for Google in the battle to develop cutting-edge AI.

Musk’s description of the AI challenge might sound familiar to the team at DeepMind, the artificial intelligence lab that Google bought in 2015. DeepMind’s founder Demis Hassabis was the first AI entrepreneur to openly state that he wanted to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) back when he co-founded DeepMind in London in 2010, and he has consistently described his motives in abstract, even philosophical terms. His Twitter bio today still reads, “Working on AGI. Trying to understand the fundamental nature of reality.”

AGI was an odd thing to aim for 12 years ago. But Hassabis has stayed true to the goal, saying from the beginning that DeepMind wanted to “solve intelligence, and use that to solve everything else.” That doesn’t mean focusing only on practical problems in areas like drug discovery but addressing more abstract ones too.

