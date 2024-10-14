BSC Cricket Academy launches team jerseys for U16 and U19

BSC Cricket Academy, one of the premier sports academies located in Azaiba, launched the newly designed jerseys for their Under-16 and Under-19 team at the Star of Cochin Banquet Hall in CBD, Ruwi on Thursday evening.

The young cricketers heartily rejoiced on getting the newly designed Jersey from their club Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) for the forthcoming Oman Cricket League 2024-25, to be held in Oman Cricket in Amerat.

BSC Cricket Academy, one of the premier sports academies located in Azaiba, launched the newly designed jerseys for their Under-16 and Under-19 team at the Star of Cochin Banquet Hall in CBD, Ruwi on Thursday evening.

The BSC Cricket Academy will field teams in the U16 category, competing in 30-over and 20-over formats, while another team will contest under the U19 category, playing 50-over and 20-over formats. The tournament will span six months, with matches held at Oman Cricket’s facilities in Amerat. The U16 league will kick off on Saturday, and the U19 matches will begin after the conclusion of the Men’s Asia Cup, starting on October 18.

The main sponsor “Braveheart” owned by Santhosh Valappil, expressed his pride, saying, “as an alumnus of Indian School Muscat, it’s a proud moment to support children in sports. It’s heartening to see kids come from afar to train and participate in these matches. We offer our full support to them. This highlights the growing opportunities for young athletes in Oman and the increasing recognition of sports as a vital career path.”

Some of the other sponsors are Dr Anup Ayyappan Group CEO JBC EXPRESS, The Trust Oilfield LLC, Al Maya International LLC.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]