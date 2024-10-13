India voices support for UN Peacekeepers

This came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) injured two UN peacekeepers after an Israeli strike in Lebanon…reports Asian Lite News

Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia that had been a focus point for the past year, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said that India, as a major “troop-contributing country,” aligns itself fully with the joint statement issued by the 34 United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFL) on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, the Permanent Mission said that the safety and security of the peacekeepers are of “paramount importance” in accordance with the existing resolution of the UN Security Council.

“As a major Troop Contributing Country, India aligns itself fully with the joint statement issued by the 34 UNIFIL troop-contributing countries. Safety and security of peacekeepers are of paramount importance and must be ensured in accordance with extant UNSC Resolutions,” it said.

This came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) injured two UN peacekeepers after an Israeli strike in Lebanon, as it was engaging Hezbollah. On Friday, the Times of Israel reported that the IDF had expressed “deep concern” over the injured peacekeepers.

“Earlier today (Friday), IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon identified an immediate threat against them. The soldiers responded with fire toward the threat. An initial examination indicates that during the incident, a hit was identified on a @UNIFIL_post, located approximately 50 meters from the source of the threat, resulting in the injury of two UNIFIL personnel,” the IDF said in a post on X.

India on Friday also expressed concern at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon and Israel since the 1970s, and said the inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that appropriate measures must be taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate.

“We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” MEA said, commenting on the recent developments in southern Lebanon.

“Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate,” the statement added.

UNIFIL was created by the Security Council in March 1978 following Israel’s “invasion” of Lebanon.

The UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has been operating along the “Blue Line” which separates Lebanon and Israel since the 1970s, and its mandate was renewed in August for another year by the UN Security Council. (ANI)

