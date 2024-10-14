First ever Pak-Oman business meet held in Sultanate

Pakistan Embassy in Oman played a major role to bring the business community closer to Oman, reports Vinod Raghavan

IN a first ever multi-sectoral Pakistan-Oman Business meet, attended by reputed Pakistani business houses, displayed a variety of products, to a well attended nationals and expatriates in a city hotel in Al Khuwair, Muscat.

The two-day event organized by Pakistan Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman at the Intercity Hotel Al Khuwair, Muscat, was inaugurated on Sunday by Faisal Bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman, Oman Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The unprecedented event represented by around 100 Pakistani business houses from 10 different categories including textiles, clothing, fashion apparel, agricultural products, surgical instruments, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, handicrafts, hotel investment, were present in the event for the first time in Oman under one roof.

The event was attended by Sayyid Juland Bin Jaifar Al Said, Chairman, Pakistan Oman Investment Company, Sayyida Hujaija Bint Jaifar Al Said, International Ambassador for Social Responsibility, Nouman Ali, CEO Oman Investment Authority, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Vice President, FPCCI and prominent Pakistani and Omani businesspersons.

Pakistan Ambassador taking a round with dignitaries at the stalls

The Forum is providing a platform for Pakistani businesses to showcase their high-quality products to the Omani market as well as an opportunity for Pakistani investors to look for investment opportunities in the brotherly country of Oman. The Forum facilitates direct interaction between Omani and Pakistani businesses which would result in future partnerships and collaborations, said, Imran Ali Chaudhary, Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman.

Separate sessions were held to apprise the Pakistani businesspersons about the legal mechanisms regarding opening and operating a company in Oman. Over 170 business delegates from top Pakistani companies are participating in the event, revealed Ishrat Hussein Bhatti, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy, who is one of the brains behind this get-together.

A visitor looking the fabric items

Speakers from both sides were of the view that the cordial relations that the two sides enjoy are not reflective of the true potential of the trade volume the two countries can have.

The Chairman of OCCI in his speech welcomed the exhibitors and business delegates from Pakistan and said that Pakistan and Oman can increase their trade manifold.

Ambassador Imran Ali Chaudhry expressed his gratitude to the Government of Oman in providing facilitation in organizing the Forum. He said this forum marks a new chapter in the economic partnership between Pakistan and Oman. Making the business and trade communities to meet each other frequently sparks new opportunities of trade and investment, he said. He expressed his resolve to make this expo a yearly feature.

Ambreen Liyaqat, Embassy official who stood like a pillar to see the first meet goes off well.

Many Pakistani companies viz. Latifia Dairies from Lahore, Karachi based Shahabi Trading dealing in Basmati rice and has a dealer in Mabellah, Muscat, Hamitex Group of Industries manufacturing textile fabrics from Faisalabad in Punjab region, Brothers Fabric from Karachi. Zainee Sports, specialized in manufacturing Horse race products, which are very rare says its owner Kaukab Iqbal, who took over from his father who managed for nearly half a century, are very much positive and looking forward for distributors to market their wares in Oman.

Also companies from Oman also participated viz. Purshottam Kanji Exchange who has a Pakistan Corridor, catering to the Pakistani expats. Also Joy Alukkas, Global Money Exchange and Sarooj water amongst others.

Ishrat Hussein Bhatti, Commercial Counsellor

Horse Bit used in Horse race. Kaukab IQBAL, 40 year old company dealing in Horse racing materials

