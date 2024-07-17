Pak Governor felicitates Shaandar Bukhari for his noble cause  

A token of kind words and appreciation, carries a long way, for any human being who does a selfless job taking care of human beings… reports Vinod Raghavan who interacted with a Samaritan Shaandar Ali Shah Bukhari who was felicitated by the Punjab Governor in Pakistan.

It’s very difficult to find someone, who thinks for the well being of others, but here’s a Samaritan, Shaandar Ali Shah Bukhari, hailing from Pakistan’s Attock district, who was born and broughtup in the Sultanate of Oman, is a multi-faceted personality covered with layers of humbleness, sincerity and a concern for humanity. He is always available for the needy, cutting across regions, boundaries and religion.

As his name Shaandar which means (uniqueness) he often rushes on getting a call with a request for any types of help viz. providing free wheel-chairs for the disables or ailing elders. To help the hapless prisoners released after their jail-term with air tickets, arranging fees for the weaker sections of the community or taking efforts for coffins of expats back home to Pakistan, is not a small job but a noble cause, which only a few people does whole-heartedly.

This noble cause he has inherited from his late father Syedzada Sakhawat Ali Shah Bukhari, who was a teacher and landed in Oman in the early 70s, and had seen Oman developing from a single school in the Muscat governorate to scores of schools and colleges in every nook and corner of the Sultanate, thanks to the great visionary late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

As a token of appreciation, Shaandar Bukhari, a philantrophist was felicitated by the Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, with the prestigious “Outstanding Citizen Award’ for his social welfare services for the expats and Pakistani communities residing in the Sultanate of Oman. It has helped in enhancing the bilateral relations and has strengthened the social fabric of both the societies (Oman and Pakistani).

Pakistan Ambassador in the Sultanate of Oman, Imran Ali Choudhary, conveyed his best wishes and appreciated his efforts and described him as a Pride of Pakistan and assured him the support of Embassy for noble causes.

