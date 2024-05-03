Curious About BMW’s Latest in India?

The car exudes remarkable dynamism and premium allure, highlighting its independent, performance-driven character. Undoubtedly, it stands as an emblem of elite athleticism…reports Asian Lite News

Luxury car maker BMW on Thursday launched the new ‘M4 Competition M xDrive’ in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,53,00,000.

The car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be booked at the BMW dealership network and through the company’s online shop.

“The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive truly embodies the best of BMW M – unstoppable power, incredible handling, and sporty styling,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

“The car radiates superior dynamism and premium appeal, underlining its independent, performance-oriented personality. It is indeed an elite sporting icon,” he added.

The new car comes available in metallic paintworks — Skyscraper grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red, Brooklyn Grey, Isle of Man Green, Aventurine Red and Alpine White in non-metallic.

Optional BMW Individual metallic paint finishes available are — Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

The new car comes powered by the BMW M TwinPower Turbo S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine.

This 3.0-litre powerplant offers dynamic power delivery and a rich, signature M sound.

It is also combined with intelligent four-wheel drive M xDrive, the company said.

The engine produces a maximum output of 530 hp (horsepower) and peak torque of 650 Nm (Newton metres) with an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

For safety, the new BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for the rear seats as standard.

BMW Group India on Monday said it closed the first quarter of the calendar year 2024 delivering 3,680 cars and 1,810 motorcycles.

According to BMW Group India, it has sold 3,510 units of BMW and 170 units of MINI and 1,810 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of 51 per cent.”

Meanwhile, the Group and Tata Technologies on Tuesday announced they are establishing an automotive software and IT development hub with locations in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The new joint venture (JV) will deliver automotive software, including software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions for BMW Group’s premium vehicles and digital transformation solutions for its business IT.

The JV will commence operations with 100 employees and intends to grow to a four-digit number in the following years, the companies said in a statement.

“In international comparison, India boasts a large number of talents with outstanding software skills, who can contribute to our software competence,” said Christoph Grote, SVP of Software and E/E Architecture at BMW Group.

Developing vehicle software for the BMW Group means working with top-class processes and tools, which, in turn, gives “Indian software engineers the chance to shape state-of-the-art, premium automotive experiences in future fields such as highly automated driving and artificial intelligence,” he noted.

The main development and operations activities will be established at Bengaluru and Pune. In Chennai, the focus shall be on business IT solutions.

The JV will leverage Tata Technologies’ digital engineering expertise and talent pool in the country to contribute to the BMW Group’s strategic expansion of software coding capabilities across global IT hubs and 24/7 operations.

“Our collaboration with the BMW Group demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers across the world,” said Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies.

Electric Lineup Widens

Luxury car maker BMW launched another all-electric car, BMW i5 M60 xDrive, in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,19,50,000.

The new car comes available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in the following metallic paintworks, which include M Brooklyn Grey, M Carbon Black, Cape York Green, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Oxide Grey, and Mineral White.

It is now available at all BMW dealerships across the country as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model.

“It brings together the legacy of eight generations of the sportiest executive sedan — the ‘5’, adrenaline-laden performance of ‘M’ and the sustainability of ‘i’,” Vikram Pawah, president of BMW Group India, said in a statement.

The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from the third year of operation to a maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation, according to the company,

The high-voltage battery in the BMW i5 M60 xDrive is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC), including cornering brake control (CBC), an electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, and others.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 230 km/hr.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11 kW (kilowatt), the company said.

The 22 kW AC Charging Professional is also available as an option.

