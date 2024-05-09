Lam Research’s Expansion Plans in India

Lam Research Corporation pledged nearly Rs 241 crore in software licenses to upskill 2,800 students in the country…reports Asian Lite News

As India begins its ambitious semiconductor journey under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US-based Lam Research Corporation on Wednesday announced plans to expand its global chip fabrication equipment supply chain to include India.

The company said in a statement that it is exploring India-based suppliers who can collaborate to fulfill the need for precision components, custom parts, high purity gas delivery systems and other assemblies that go into cutting-edge semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment.

“By enhancing Lam’s strong global supply infrastructure with capabilities from local suppliers, integrators and other strategic providers, we look to enhance the flexibility of our supply chain, while further supporting the semiconductor ecosystem in India,” said Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager at Lam Research India.

Last month, Lam Research Corporation, a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment, pledged nearly Rs 241 crore in software licenses to upskill 2,800 students in the country, in collaboration with the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Indian Institute of Science, to prepare a future-ready workforce.

As demand for semiconductors increases, there is an even greater need for collaboration and global engagement of expertise, intellectual property, materials, and talent, said Lam, which has been operating in India for more than 20 years.

“Leveraging the infrastructure and talent of our India Center of Engineering, our new proactive initiative to drive supply chain growth in India also has the capacity to contribute to improved performance, sustainability, and enhanced capabilities for our customers regionally and across Asia,” said Karthik Rammohan, group vice president and head of global operations at Lam Research.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in March.

According to the government, the first ‘Make in India’ chip will be available in December, from the US-based Micron Technology’s semiconductor plant in Gujarat.

