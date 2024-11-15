Middle East Nursery Kids, Teachers Celebrate Patriotic Sports Day

The much-awaited yearly event “Patriotic Sports Day” of Middle East Nursery & Development of Mental Skills, children’s performed sports activities along with various cultural and patriotic songs from Oman and India, a report by Vinod Raghavan

MUSCAT : IT was a day filled with emotions, gratitude and happiness amongst the teachers, the tiny tots and the parents, who came early morning on a weekend holiday, to watch their wards performing before a galaxy of guests at the spacious Omani government school in Muscat.

The much-awaited yearly event “Patriotic Sports Day” of Middle East Nursery & Development of Mental Skills, children’s performed sports activities along with various cultural and patriotic songs from Oman and India. The teachers led the march past and the children gave Salute as a mark of respect to the distinguished guests.

Dr. Chithra Narayan, Founder-Director, said, “Patriotic Sports Day event has been organized for the last 31 years, since Middle East Nursery and Development of Mental skills commenced in the year 1993.

Dr. Chithra, a distinguished personality from Muscat, Oman, was awarded the Women of the Year award in the year 2020, by Oman’s leading newspaper – Muscat Daily.

Originally hailing from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, she was presented with the “Nari Samman Award” by the “Mauritius Solidarite Union” in the year 2023 in Mauritius and was also recipient of “World Tamil Jewel Award” alongwith seven other Tamil speaking personalities around the world including the then President of Guyana, Nachimuthu Veerasamy and Vice President of Mauritius Paramasivam Vaiyapuripillai, which was organized by the Tamil Economic Development Forum of Madras Development Society.

