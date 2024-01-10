Russia begging allies for weapons, says Shapps

Russia has turned to allies like Iran and North Korea as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu vowed to strengthen ties between Moscow and Pyongyang after meeting with North Korean counterpart, Kang Sun Nam last year...reports Asian Lite News

Russian president Vladimir Putin is begging his allies to give weapons to Moscow in order to bolster its invasion of Ukraine, British defense minister Grant Shapps said following a US report that claimed Russia used short-range ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in airstrikes across Ukraine.Grant Shapps said, “The world has turned its back on Russia, forcing Putin into the humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going.”He added, “In doing so Russia has broken multiple [United Nations Security Council] resolutions and put the security of another world region at risk.

This must stop now. Together with our partners we’ll make sure North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia.”This comes as Russia increased aerial attacks on Ukraine as US said that some of the assaults were conducted with North Korean-provided weapons as intel pointed out that at least one ballistic missile provided by North Korea was fired by Russia on December 30.Russia could also be reaching a deal with Iran for additional short-range missiles, US noted.

Amid Ukraine war, Western countries supported Kyiv and issued sanctions on Russia while supplying Ukraine with billions in military aid and weapons. Russia has turned to allies like Iran and North Korea as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu vowed to strengthen ties between Moscow and Pyongyang after meeting with North Korean counterpart, Kang Sun Nam last year.

Meanwhile, a wave of Russian strikes killed four people across Ukraine as authorities in the Russian border city of Belgorod evacuated hundreds due to Ukrainian shelling.”Overnight on 8 January, 2024, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine,” the country’s air force said.

