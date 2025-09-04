Ukraine, UAE eye stronger ties

Dr. Al Nuaimi extended his best wishes to the Ambassador in his mission to further enhance relations between the two countries….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with an emphasis on parliamentary diplomacy and wider cooperation across political and humanitarian fields.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), welcomed Ukraine’s new Ambassador to the UAE, Oleksandr Balanutsa, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, FNC member, was also present.

Dr. Al Nuaimi extended his best wishes to the Ambassador in his mission to further enhance relations between the two countries. He underlined the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in shaping cooperation, advancing shared aspirations, and supporting prosperity for both nations. He noted that dialogue between parliaments can play a central role in addressing common challenges and deepening understanding on global and regional issues.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the UAE’s continued efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in their ongoing conflict. In August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced the success of another prisoner exchange involving 292 detainees — 146 from each side — facilitated through UAE mediation. This latest exchange brought the total number of captives released under Emirati mediation to 4,641.

The MoFA expressed appreciation to both Kyiv and Moscow for their cooperation and confidence in the UAE’s role, describing the outcome as further proof of Abu Dhabi’s credibility as a trusted mediator. Officials said that this seventeenth mediation reinforced the UAE’s commitment to supporting peace initiatives and alleviating the humanitarian fallout from the war.

By welcoming Ukraine’s new envoy while simultaneously strengthening its diplomatic role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the UAE has once again positioned itself as both a reliable partner and a global facilitator of dialogue and humanitarian relief.