Disha Patani Raises Fashion Bar with 5 Iconic Looks

Actress Disha Patani, who is currently making waves with her performance as Roxie in the movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, surely knows how to turn heads with her style, as she inspires fans with her fashion trends.

Here are the top five looks of the ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ fame actress that you would want to add straight into your lookbooks.

Raising oomph in black

Disha ate and left no crumbs by donning a thigh-high-slit bodycon dress. The sleeveless outfit has a plunging neckline. She went all glam with the makeup — glossy red lips, and highlighted face. The look is rounded off by strappy heels.

In blush pink shimmer

Disha looks sweet as ever in a shimmery blush pink off-shoulder gown. While she radiates sheer elegance in the dress, the pattern and the body-fit look of the gown accentuate her curves. She has opted for a natural makeup look, with her long tresses left open, and styled in soft waves.

Dishing boss lady vibes

Disha personifies boss lady vibes in a white co-ord set. The outfit is a pair of an ivory white skirt topped with a matching bralette and a coat.

Staying classy in whites

The ‘Malang’ actress knows how to raise the temperature, and she has done just that as she has wrapped herself in a satin white body-hugging gown, which perfectly highlights Disha’s toned figure. The backless gown flaunts Disha’s curves, setting the internet on fire. The look is accessorised with a beautiful neckpiece.

Wine red is the new black

Disha looks all things chic and stylish in this red wine-coloured satin outfit. The whole dramatic backless look and the plunging neckline makes it the best pick, especially for date nights. She opted for a neutral makeup look and tied her hair in a dramatic bun.

Meanwhile, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Brahmanandam, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy and Malvika Nair in pivotal roles. It is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Disha next has ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

