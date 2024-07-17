From Deepika to Radhika: Celebrity Bridal Looks That Set Trends

Radhika Merchant’s bridal look for her wedding to Anant Ambani was nothing short of spectacular. The newlywed, who earlier donned a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding, opted for a striking sindoori red ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra for the emotional departure ceremony…reports Asian Lite News

Weddings are magical moments, and the bridal look is always the centre of attention. As Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani exchanged vows on July 12, Radhika captivated everyone with her stunning bridal appearance. Her look has inspired many and places her among the ranks of several other celebrity brides who have dazzled on their big day. Here are five brides who truly rocked the bridal look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s wedding to Ranveer Singh was a grand affair, and she looked breathtaking in her traditional red and gold Sabyasachi lehenga. Her look was both regal and elegant, perfectly complementing the elaborate ceremonies

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli was a fairytale come true. She chose a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with floral motifs, exuding grace and sophistication. Her simple yet stunning bridal look set new trends in bridal fashion.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor was an intimate and beautiful ceremony. She wore a classic ivory and gold lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, which showcased her unique and elegant style. Her minimalistic yet gorgeous look captured hearts.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s wedding to Vicky Kaushal was a blend of traditional and contemporary styles. She wore a beautiful red lehenga by Sabyasachi, complete with intricate embroidery and stunning jewellery. Her radiant look was a perfect mix of tradition and modernity.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant’s bridal look for her wedding to Anant Ambani was nothing short of spectacular. The newlywed, who earlier donned a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding, opted for a striking sindoori red ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra for the emotional departure ceremony.

