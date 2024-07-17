Legendary Farewells: Football Stars Hang Boots After Euro 2024

Since the conclusion of Euro 2024, star football players who are in the twilight phase of their careers have announced their retirement. Germany’s iconic midfielders Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller had their last dance on the international stage, along with a couple of more players. Here is a look at players who brought the curtain down on their international careers in 2024.

Olivier Giroud

The all-time leading French goal scorer announced his retirement after the conclusion of Euro 2024. France was knocked out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat against France. During his illustrious career, he netted 57 goals in 137 appearances. He is also the country’s third-most-capped player after Hugo Lloris and Lillian Thuram.

Angel di Maria

The star winger announced his retirement after Argentina lifted a record 16th Copa America title. In his last dance, Di Maria was crowned Player of the match against Colombia in the final. He ended his career with Argentina with 145 appearances and 31 goals.

Thomas Muller

The 34-year-old midfielder decided to hang his boots after Germany crashed out of Euro 2024. He made 131 appearances for Germany and scored 45 goals. He made his debut for Germany in March 2010. In the 2010 World Cup, he netted five goals and won the Golden Boot and FIFA Young Player Award.

Xherdan Shaqiri

The Swiss attacker, Xherdan Shaqiri, announced his retirement after the conclusion of Euro 2024. Shaqiri bid adieu to international football after his 14-year-long journey with the Switzerland national team. He played his first match for Switzerland in 2010 and since then, he has made 125 appearances and scored 32 goals for them.

Toni Kroos

The experienced German midfielder had already announced that the Euro 2024 tournament would be his final with the national team. His last dance didn’t end on a fairytale note as Germany crashed out of the tournament in the quarterfinal.

ALSO READ-Argentina Clinches Record-Breaking Copa America Victory

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]