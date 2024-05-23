Tarun Tahiliani’s Celebration Of Summer 2024

With a philosopher’s touch and a poet’s vision, Tarun Tahiliani crafts a symphony of timeless elegance, threading the delicate whispers of the past through the vibrant pulse of the modern. Taking rare Indian techniques of Kashida, Chikankari, Phulkari and Farshi embellishment, he meshes it with modern lightness and design sensibility … writes Soniya Kirpalani Visuals: A Style Statement

In the luminous narrative of his Spring-Summer 2024 collection, “Sol,” Tarun Tahiliani captures the essence of sunshine in all its diaphanous and iridescent radiant spirit.

This reflects through his collection “Sol” which is filled with lightness, like the first soft glow of dawn, a celebration of light’s gentle ascendancy over hues an ode to heritage, reimagined through Tahiliani’s lens—where embellishments are stories retold in stitches and sprinkled with pearls, beads, and the sparkle of Swarovski crystals.

The palette is a dream spun in ivory, gold, and soft pastels, deepening into rich reds and russets, midnight blues and deep pinks. Reimagining drapes, that dances across forms that flow and sculpt, designed to whisper secrets of ancient drapery. And whilst the drapes flirt like cascade, Tarun’s blouse/ bodices are architecturally structured. This controlled narrative weaves a new chapter in a larger story of cultural reverence, where tradition and innovation merge.

Every garment in the “Sol” has been treated as a canvas, an amalgamation of form and fluidity. Whilst it is a salutation to India’s rich cultural tapestry of silken skeins and embroidery, it seamlessly adds diverse printing techniques weaving in silken threads, with metallics and Swarovski crystals effortlessly. Chikankari paisleys meets geometrics and abstract patterns, classical motifs, meet vibrant summer floral motifs.

The final touches are given by the precision of Tarun’s atelier, who work modern tailoring into the timeless draped stories. Tarun weaves heritage boldly into the contemporary world, merging the every changing but with its eternal roots. These are the top five trends, that stand out for summer dressing 2024: Elevating Embellishments Reinterpreting traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary twist Color In Transitions From Dawn’s luminescence, ivories, pastels, to rich gold and deep reds. Fluid To Structured Form Flirting with drapes, layering it with precision- boned bodices and jackets.

India Modern Blending India culture & creativity with innovative international trends Creative Fusion Manipulating fabric, with digital printing, and a touch of dynamic embellishment.

