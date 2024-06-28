Twinkle Prefers Comfort Over Trends in Fashion

Twinkle’s comfort clothes are loose pants and crop tops, saying they are easy to style and look nice…reports Asian Lite News

Actress Twinkle Arora has stressed how people go overboard following fashion trends. She revealed her comfort clothes and preference for date night outfits.

Twinkle, who is known for her work in ‘Udaariyaan’ says she doesn’t believe in following fashion trends.

For her, comfort takes over everything when it comes to fashion.

“Fashion trends do change, and I am someone who doesn’t follow them actively. Sometimes I feel like it’s a difficult task because I’m not from a fashion background. So to keep up with it, I have to put in effort,” she said.

She mentioned that, as an actor, she is not forced to style, but believes in dressing up depending on the occasion and place she is visiting.

Talking further about fashion trends, Twinkle said: “Sometimes I see people are not comfortable with what they’re wearing. But that’s fashion. Something that you must look at while deciding what to wear is elegance and comfort. These two are my major POVs while selecting an outfit.”

Twinkle’s comfort clothes are loose pants and crop tops, saying they are easy to style and look nice.

“They’re comfortable to wear too. After that, it would be pajamas or anything that feels comfortable, which is my comfort clothing. Somewhere the kinds of clothes I can move around easily, and they come out to be presentable, like co-ords,” she said.

As for a date night, she would pick up a comfortable, elegant, and classy dress, or she would go for the basic long pants and crop tops.

However, in the case of accessories, she is not sure what she would opt for.

“I do not come from a fashion background, and I’m not one to say out loud about this because this is a part where I have limited knowledge. So I’m not sure what accessory it would be. I think all accessories are made for a reason, so I don’t know about this,” she added.

On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Khubsurrat’.

