Recipe : Healthy Dragon Fruit Chia Pudding

Imagine a dessert that’s as nutritious as it is delicious. Dragon fruit chia seeds pudding is one treat that combines the antioxidant flavour of the dragon fruit with the fibre- filled chia seeds. The creamy smooth texture, thanks to the chia seeds provides a delightful contrast to the crunchy freshness of the dragon fruit. The sweet and slightly tangy taste of the dragon fruit shines through with hints of tropical fruitiness that will transport you to the paradise of flavours.

Ingredients

Dragon Fruit – ½ (cubed) Chia Seeds – 2 tbsp Milk – 1 cup Honey – 2 tsp Almonds – 3 tsp (chopped) Pomegranate- 2 tsp Blueberries – 3 tsp (for garnish)

Method

In a bowl mix the honey, almonds, milk, chia seeds and half of the cubed dragon fruit. Crush the dragon fruit a little. Refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Place the remaining dragon fruit at the bottom of the glass and spoon over the chia pudding. Garnish it with some pomegranate and blueberries.

