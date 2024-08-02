Recipe: Refreshing Pomegranate Mojito

A twist on the classic cocktail that’s as vibrant as a summer sunset! This revitalizing drink combines the sweetness of fresh pomegranate juice, the tanginess of lime, and the cooling essence of mint leaves. As the flavors meld together, the pomegranate’s fruity and slightly tart notes dance on your palate, leaving you feeling refreshed. Whether you’re gathering with friends or simply unwinding after a long day, the Pomegranate Mojito is the perfect companion to toast to warm weather and good times!

Ingredients

Pomegranate Aril – ½ cup Lemon – ½ Lemon Juice – 1 or 2 lemon wedges Sugar Syrup – 2 tbsp Mint Leaves – handful Ice Cubes – as needed Sprite – as needed

Ingredients for garnishing

Lime Wedges – 1 Mint Springs

Method

Add the pomegranate aril, lemon juice, 2 lime wedges, sugar syrup, mint leaves to a cocktail glass. Muddle it to release the flavor of the mint and lime. Fill the glass with ice cubes and add the sprite. Stir this with a spoon. Garnish with a wedge of lime and a spring of mint, serve immediately.

ENJOY YOUR REFRESHING DRINK!

