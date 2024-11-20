TODAY’S RECIPE: DELICIOUS MUSHROOM STIR-FRY

By Nisa Farza Firoz
Ingredient for marination
- Mushrooms – 400 g
- Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
- Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
- Green Chillies -2 slits
- Ginger – 1 tsp (chopped)
- Salt – as per your taste
Other ingredients
- Garlic – 1 tsp (chopped)
- Onions – 2 (sliced)
- Capsicum – 1 (thinly sliced)
- Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
- Red Chilli Flakes – ½ tsp
- Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
- Butter – 3 tbsp
Method
- Marinate the mushrooms with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, chopped ginger, green chillies and salt. Keep aside for 15 mins.
- Heat butter in a pan on low – medium flame. Add the chopped garlic and sauté until the raw smell goes. Add the sliced onions and sauté until they become translucent.
- Add in the capsicum and sauté for 5 mins. Now add in the marinated mushrooms and mix everything well. Keep on stirring the mushrooms at intervals as the mushrooms will release water. Cook until the water dries up.
- Now add in the pepper powder, red chilli flakes. Season it with salt accordingly. Sauté the mushrooms for 2 mins and switch of the flame.
- Lastly add in the lemon juice.
SERVE HOT AND ENJOY!
