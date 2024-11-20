TODAY’S RECIPE: DELICIOUS MUSHROOM STIR-FRY

By Nisa Farza Firoz

Ingredient for marination

  1. Mushrooms – 400 g
  2. Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
  3. Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
  4. Green Chillies -2 slits
  5. Ginger – 1 tsp (chopped)
  6. Salt – as per your taste

Other ingredients

  1. Garlic – 1 tsp (chopped)
  2. Onions – 2 (sliced)
  3. Capsicum – 1 (thinly sliced)
  4. Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
  5. Red Chilli Flakes – ½ tsp
  6. Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
  7. Butter – 3 tbsp

Method

  1. Marinate the mushrooms with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, chopped ginger, green chillies and salt. Keep aside for 15 mins.
  2. Heat butter in a pan on low – medium flame. Add the chopped garlic and sauté until the raw smell goes. Add the sliced onions and sauté until they become translucent.
  3. Add in the capsicum and sauté for 5 mins. Now add in the marinated mushrooms and mix everything well. Keep on stirring the mushrooms at intervals as the mushrooms will release water. Cook until the water dries up.
  4. Now add in the pepper powder, red chilli flakes. Season it with salt accordingly. Sauté the mushrooms for 2 mins and switch of the flame.
  5. Lastly add in the lemon juice.

SERVE HOT AND ENJOY!

