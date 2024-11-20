Ultimate Truffle and Mushroom Experience at Armani/Caffč 

Guests will be whisked away to the enchanting shores of the Italian Riviera, where the art of leisurely dining and delightful conversations come together in perfect harmony.

Armani/Caffč, the elegant restaurant nestled in the luxurious Fashion Avenue of the iconic Dubai Mall, is launching a new truffle and mushroom ‘Funghi e Tartufo’ menu. Celebrating the rich autumnal flavours, Armani/Caffč welcomes guests to indulge in the new chef’s special menu, while soaking in the elegant atmosphere of the Italian restaurant.

Guests will be whisked away to the enchanting shores of the Italian Riviera, where the art of leisurely dining and delightful conversations come together in perfect harmony. Armani/Caffe’s new truffle and mushroom set menu offers a refined and elevated experience, available daily for those seeking a taste of the season’s best flavours.

Armani/Caffe’s new ‘Funghi e Tartufo’ menu invites guests to indulge in a series of refined dishes that highlight the luxurious flavours of truffles and mushrooms. The experience begins with Insalata Autunale and Bruschetta Boscaiola, followed by a choice of pasta or risotto, including Mezzi Rigatoni ai 4 Formaggi e Tartufo and Risotto ai Funghi e Tartufo. For pizza lovers, the menu offers Pizza Tartufina and Pizza Zucca, Zola e Tartufo, while the main course includes the indulgent Tagliata di Manzo.

This carefully curated menu invites diners to experience an exquisite selection of truffle and mushroom plates, each expertly crafted to highlight the rich, earthy aromas and luxurious textures of these autumnal ingredients. Whether you’re a connoisseur of truffles or simply looking to savour the season, this menu promises to transport you to the heart of Italy with every bite.

Funghi e Tartufo Menu Details:

Where: Armani/Caffč, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall

Dates: Monday to Friday 10am – 12am, Saturday to Sunday 10am – 1am

For reservations and more information, visit www.instagram.com/armanicaffe.dubai or contact +971 4 362 7888.

ALSO READ : Celebrate Diwali With SOMRUS Creams – ‘Nectar Of The Gods’: Inspired By India, Made For The World

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]