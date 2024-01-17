Leading Indian Tech Firms to Showcase Innovations at Bett UK 2024

Indian tech companies will showcase their innovations at the world’s biggest edtech show in London, which brings together more than 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers…reports Asian Lite News

A delegation of prominent Indian technology companies, including Building Blocks Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, Compro Technologies Private Limited, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council, HFCL Limited, and Matris Robotic Ltd, is set to exhibit their diverse specializations at Bett UK 2024. The world’s largest edtech conference, taking place at London’s ExCeL Centre from January 24-26, is anticipated to draw over 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers.

Company Profiles:

Building Blocks Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd: A pioneer in developing learning systems and solutions, focusing on creating an engaging and meaningful learning experience for individuals and educational institutions. Compro Technologies Private Limited: Specializing in educational technology, the company is known for its digital products, platforms, and product engineering tailored for the educational publishing space. Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council: India’s largest facilitator in the Electronics and IT trade, dedicated to promoting the country’s exports in electronics and information technology on a global scale. HFCL Limited: Listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, HFCL designs, develops, and manufactures telecommunications equipment, fiber-optic cables, and related electronics. Matris Robotic Ltd: Offering services in Plant and Asset Management, Automation and Integration, Tool-room Support, Panel Building, and Spares Supply.

Max Oliver, Head of Growth at Hyve Group, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome these leading Indian tech firms to the Bett UK stage. Their innovative contributions have energized the education sector, advocating for the use of technology to enhance the learning experience. Bett UK aims to provide a global meeting place for edtech innovators and educators to share insights and drive solutions for an enhanced education landscape.”

The Bett UK 2023 edition brought together 600 edtech companies and 400 speakers from 123 countries. The 2024 event will introduce new features such as TableTalks and Tech User Labs, leveraging Bett’s technology platform to facilitate collaboration. Additionally, there will be a heightened focus on inclusive education, neurodiversity, special education needs, and disability, along with professional development opportunities for teachers. The program will also delve into AI’s impact on education, and the event will feature the return of the Bett Awards, Kids Judge Bett, and the Design4SDGs Design Challenge.

Tickets for Bett UK 2024 are available for purchase online.

