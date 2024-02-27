TN, Kerala to infra projects worth Rs 21k cr  

Narendra Modi will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and inaugurate massive infrastructure projects in TN and Kerala…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 21,000 crore in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Modi will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 and will inaugurate three important space infrastructure projects worth about Rs 1800 crore.

The PMO in a statement said that the projects include ‘PSLV Integration Facility’ at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC.

It said that PM Modi will also review progress of the Gaganyaan project. “The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This state-of-the-art facility can also cater to the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles designed by private space companies,” it said.

The statement added that the new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable development of semi-cryogenic engines and stages which will increase the payload capability of the present launch vehicles.

“The facility is equipped with liquid Oxygen and kerosene supply systems to test engines up to 200 tons of thrust,” the statement said.

It added that the wind tunnels are essential for aerodynamic testing for characterisation of rockets and aircraft during flight in the atmospheric regime.

“The “Trisonic Wind Tunnel” at VSSC being inaugurated is a complex technological system which will serve our future technology development needs,” the statement said. It said that the Prime Minister will also review the progress of Gaganyaan Mission and bestow ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates.

“The Gaganyaan Mission is India’s first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres,” the statement added.

Big infra push in TN

Modi will reach Madurai on evening and will participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The statement said that Modi will also launch two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry. The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence.

“On 28th February, at around 9:45 am, Modi will inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu,” the statement added.

It said that in the public programme at Thoothukudi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. This Container Terminal is a step towards transforming V.O. Chidambaranar Port into a transhipment hub for the east coast.

“The project aims to leverage India’s long coastline and favourable geographic location, and strengthen India’s competitiveness in the global trade arena. The major infrastructure project will also lead to creation of employment generation and economic growth in the region,” the statement said.

It said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V.O. Chidambaranar Port was the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility etc.

Besides, he will launch India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative. The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation’s net-zero commitments. Also, the Prime Minister will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten states/UTs during the programme.

“During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi – Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam – Aralvaymoli section,” the statement said.

It said that it will be developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil & Tirunelveli.

It said that PM Modi will also dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 Crore.

“These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83,” the statement said.

It said that these projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region.

On Wednesday, Modi will release the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), at a public programme in Yavatmal through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries.

With this release, an amount of more than 3 lakh crore has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmers’ families.

