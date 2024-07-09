Annual Wimbledon Event at Taj London

The evening featured an inspiring talk by tennis legend and former Indian champion, Padma Bhushan Leander Paes. Paes shared his journey, challenges, and triumphs, celebrating not only his achievements but also the passion and dedication that tennis embodies…reports Asian Lite News

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences and St. James’ Court, a Taj Hotel Announce Spectacular Wimbledon Party

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences, and St James’ Court A Taj Hotel, hosted an extraordinary Wimbledon Party on 6th July, bringing tennis fever to the heart of London. In collaboration with the Bicester Collection and supported by the International Tennis Federation, the event was a grand tribute to the iconic tennis championship and the spirit of Tennis.

The hotels have a long-standing tradition of celebrating Wimbledon, and this year they elevated the experience with an exclusive courtyard party. The festivities began at 6 pm, transforming the courtyard into a tennis haven with sundowner cocktails and an alfresco dinner.

Guests enjoyed an array of canapés, including Coriander Yuzu Cream Burgers, Onion Cakes, Heirloom Tomato Fanciers, and Mini Shepherd’s Pies. A Caviar Station and a selection of English Cheeses and savouries added to the culinary extravaganza. Dessert offerings included Yoghurt, Strawberry and Rose Cake, classic Victoria Sponge cake, and Custard Panna Cotta with poached rhubarb and ginger crumble.

The special cocktail menu featured unique creations such as the Backhand Blend (Bourbon Whiskey, Pimm’s, and vanilla), Deuce Spruce (Limoncello, yuzu, and celery), and the quintessential British classic, Pimm’s No. 1.

The evening featured an inspiring talk by tennis legend and former Indian champion, Padma Bhushan Leander Paes. Paes shared his journey, challenges, and triumphs, celebrating not only his achievements but also the passion and dedication that tennis embodies. Leander Paes boasts an illustrious career spanning over three decades, with 18 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles, a Wimbledon victory, a bronze medal from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. This year, he is being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, recognizing his significant contributions to the sport.

Miss Avari, Area Director UK & General Manager Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites & Residences and St. James’ Court London, A Taj Hotel said “The Taj has had the honour of hosting numerous Wimbledon champions over the years, and tonight is no exception. We are thrilled to welcome Leander Paes, a 2024 International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee and a Padma Bhushan awardee. Leander’s connection with the Taj is one we hold dear. This legacy of Leander Paes with the Taj is something we truly cherish.”

Tennis in Britain is more than just a sport; it is the essence of summer. Wimbledon brings people together, fills us with excitement, and showcases human athleticism and determination. Last night’s event celebrated this spirit and the shared love for the game.

